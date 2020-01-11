Syfy Announces ‘The League of Pan’ Limited Series

Syfy and UCP are extending the adventures of the iconic fairy tale characters of Peter Pan and his Lost Boys by developing a limited series entitled “The League of Pan.”

“The League of Pan” is described as “a thrilling and mysterious continuation of the beloved story of Peter Pan” that picks up with the characters after 10 years on the mainland. Now Wendy Darling is grown up and extranged from the Lost Boys, but they must return to Neverland to face a new evil that is threatening the existence of the magical place they once called home. This return reignites bitter rivalries and unearths “twisted secrets” from their past.

Brian McCauley Johnson will write and produce the fantastical series that explores painful truths about growing up, as well as the realization that “going home” is never quite as simple as one thinks.

“The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations,” said Bill McGoldrick, president, original content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer. “Now, Syfy is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you’ve never see them before.”

This new series development comes at the same time as Syfy’s announcement of picking up a “Chucky” series.

Syfy previously aired a two-part limited series inspired by J.M. Barrie’s orignial work. This one was entitled “Neverland” in 2011 and focused on Peter Pan’s origins before he met the Darling children.

Other notable television adaptations of the story include the animated “Peter Pan and the Pirates,” which aired on Fox Kids in 1990, the animated “The New Adventures of Peter Pan” from DQ Ent. and Method Animation, and the 2014 NBC live musical production entitled “Peter Pan Live!”