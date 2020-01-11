×

Syfy Announces ‘The League of Pan’ Limited Series

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Pan Lost Boys
CREDIT: Jasin Boland/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Syfy and UCP are extending the adventures of the iconic fairy tale characters of Peter Pan and his Lost Boys by developing a limited series entitled “The League of Pan.”

“The League of Pan” is described as “a thrilling and mysterious continuation of the beloved story of Peter Pan” that picks up with the characters after 10 years on the mainland. Now Wendy Darling is grown up and extranged from the Lost Boys, but they must return to Neverland to face a new evil that is threatening the existence of the magical place they once called home. This return reignites bitter rivalries and unearths “twisted secrets” from their past.

Brian McCauley Johnson will write and produce the fantastical series that explores painful truths about growing up, as well as the realization that “going home” is never quite as simple as one thinks.

“The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations,” said Bill McGoldrick, president, original content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer. “Now, Syfy is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you’ve never see them before.”

This new series development comes at the same time as Syfy’s announcement of picking up a “Chucky” series.

Syfy previously aired a two-part limited series inspired by J.M. Barrie’s orignial work. This one was entitled “Neverland” in 2011 and focused on Peter Pan’s origins before he met the Darling children.

Other notable television adaptations of the story include the animated “Peter Pan and the Pirates,” which aired on Fox Kids in 1990, the animated “The New Adventures of Peter Pan” from DQ Ent. and Method Animation, and the 2014 NBC live musical production entitled “Peter Pan Live!”

More TV

  • Peter Pan Lost Boys

    Syfy Announces 'The League of Pan' Limited Series

    Syfy and UCP are extending the adventures of the iconic fairy tale characters of Peter Pan and his Lost Boys by developing a limited series entitled “The League of Pan.” “The League of Pan” is described as “a thrilling and mysterious continuation of the beloved story of Peter Pan” that picks up with the characters [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Chucky' TV Adaptation Scares Up Straight-to-Series Order at Syfy

    Syfy has given out a straight-to-series order for a show based on the iconic horror character Chucky, the central figure in the “Child’s Play” film franchise. The cabler made the announcement at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. The news comes just under a year after Syfy first announced they had acquired [...]

  • Days of Our Lives Bill Hayes

    'Days of Our Lives' Will 'of Course' Be Renewed at NBC, Says Network Chief

    Keep calm; ‘Days of Our Lives’ is in fact carrying on. NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy confirmed at the Television Critics Assn. press tour that the long-running daytime drama will be returning for another season on NBC. “We’re in the middle of knowing very soon [whether] ‘Days of Our Lives’ is going to carry on,” [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    Jimmy Fallon to Host Musical Competition Series 'That's My Jam' for NBC

    “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is coming to primetime for the first time. Fallon is set to host “That’s My Jam” at NBC, a comedy variety event series inspired by the segment on “The Tonight Show.” The announcement was made Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. The hour-long series will [...]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Live Results

    NBC Boss Paul Telegdy on 'America's Got Talent' Probe, 'SNL' Shane Gillis Firing

    NBCUniversal’s investigation at “America’s Got Talent,” spurred by judge Gabrielle Union’s exit amid complaints of a toxic work environment, should wrap up by the end of January, NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy told the Television Critics Assn. press tour crowd in Pasadena on Saturday. “I’m very confident that if we learn something… we will put [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson Sets NBC Comedy Series Based on His Childhood

    Dwayne Johnson has scored a straight-to-series order at NBC for a comedy series based on his childhood. The broadcaster has ordered eleven episodes of the single-cam comedy, which is titled “The Young Rock.” It hails from Nahnatchka Khan. Johnson will appear in every episode of the show, which is said to chronicle his “formative years.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad