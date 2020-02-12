Swoosie Kurtz Joins Mayim Bialik Fox Comedy Series

Swoosie Kurtz has signed on to the multi-cam comedy “Call Me Kat,” formerly “Carla,” at Fox opposite Mayim Bialik.

The project is based on the BBC original “Miranda” created by Miranda Hart and received a series commitment at Fox back in September. It follows Carla (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother (Kurtz) to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Kurtz’s character is named Sheila. Sheila grew up in Louisville and subscribes to very traditional gender roles. She views her daughter Kat’s unmarried status as her own personal failure. A charming narcissist, Sheila has used her sex appeal to date an endless array of men since Kat’s father died.

Kurtz is a ten-time Emmy nominee, having won the award for guest actress in a comedy series for her role on “Carol & Company” in 1990. She is also a five-time Tony Award nominee and has won that award twice for “Fifth of July” and “The House of Blue Leaves.” Kurtz’s recent TV roles include shows like “Man with a Plan,” “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” and “Mike & Molly.” She also previously starred in the shows “Sisters” and “Love, Sidney.” On the film side, she recently appeared in the remake of “Overboard.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Creative Talent Group, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Darlene Hunt will write and executive produce “Call Me Kat.” Bialik will executive produce under her Sad Clown production banner, with Sad Clown’s Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught producing. Jim Parsons will executive produce via That’s Wonderful Productions along with Todd Spiewak. That’s Wonderful’s Eric Norsoph will produce. Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios will also executive produce along with Hart. The series will be a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Both Bialik and Parsons are currently set up at WBTV under overall deals, as the studio previously produced “The Big Bang Theory.”