‘Swiss Family Robinson’ Series From Ronald D. Moore, Jon M. Chu in the Works at Disney Plus

A “Swiss Family Robinson” series is in development at Disney Plus.

The series hails from Ronald D. Moore and Jon M. Chu. It is based on the novel of the same name by Johann David Wyss, which was first published in 1812. The novel has been adapted into numerous forms over the years, including the popular 1960 Disney live-action film.

“Swiss Family Robinson” tells the story of a family that gets shipwrecked on a deserted island, where they establish a new life for themselves.

Moore is known for developing the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot as well as the shows “Outlander” and “For All Mankind.” He has worked extensively in the “Star Trek” universe as well, both on the television and film side.

Chu is a well-established director who is perhaps best known for helming the blockbuster film “Crazy Rich Asians.” His other directing credits include “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Now You See Me 2.”

“Swiss Family Robinson” was one of many shows announced as part of the Disney Investor Day presentation on Thursday. The company announced that they are planning to offer Disney Plus subscribers 10 “Star Wars” series, 10 Marvel series, and 15 Disney and Pixar animation series over the coming years.

Those include projects like a Lando Calrissian series and two “Mandalorian” spinoffs centered on Ahsoka Tano and “Rangers of the New Republic.” In addition, Hayden Christensen will reprise the role of Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. There is also the previously announced Cassian Andor series at Disney Plus, with Kennedy announcing that production had started a few weeks ago.