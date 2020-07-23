‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Sweet Magnolias” has been renewed for a second season, Netflix announced Thursday.

This means that yes, the identity and fate of the passenger in Kyle’s (Logan Allen) car accident that served as the cliffhanger for the first season finale will finally be revealed.

The first season of the dramatic small-screen adaptation of Sherryl Woods’ novel franchise of the same name launched this May. The show stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley as a trio of lifelong best friends who lean on each other through relationship ups and downs of both the familial and romantic kind, in addition to embarking upon a new joint professional venture.

“Sweet Magnolias” was brought to life on the streamer by showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. Woods also serves as an executive producer, alongside Dan Paulson. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.

The show also stars Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Anneliese Judge and Carson Rowland.

According to Netflix’s Top 10 Tracker, the series ranked as one of the 10 most-watched programs across all titles for the first three weeks it was available on the service, and one of the 10 most-watched television shows for the first six weeks after it launched.

“Sweet Magnolias” is just the latest in a string of recent renewals by the streamer, which also includes second season announcements for Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s “Never Have I Ever” and Kenya Barris’ “#BlackAF.” Notably, though, many of the others, such as dramas “Ozark” and “Lucifer” and comedy “Dead To Me,” came with final season announcements.