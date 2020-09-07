Susan Rovner Set to Join NBCUniversal in Top TV Programming Role

Susan Rovner has been tapped for the top entertainment programming job at NBCUniversal. A source close to the situation confirmed to Variety that Rovner has accepted an offer for the new role.

In heading up the entertainment programming division, Rovner will be responsible for scripted, unscripted, late-night and alternative programming for NBC, the NBCU cable networks, and direct-to-consumer service Peacock.

Variety exclusively reported in August that Rovner was the leading contender for the job. She joins NBCU from Warner Bros. Television, where she has served in various executive roles going back to 1998, starting out as the director of drama development. She was promoted to co-president of the studio in 2014.

She was then promoted to president of WBTV alongside Brett Paul in August in a reorganization that saw WBTV combine its operations Warner Horizon Scripted Television. During her tenure atop the studio, she has worked in tandem with business affairs vet Paul, though she alone was expected to succeed Peter Roth as the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Studios once Roth retires.

The news of Rovner’s new role comes weeks after NBCU CEO Jeff Shell oversaw a massive reorganization of the company’s television business in an effort to gear it more towards streaming rather than traditional linear television.

In that reorganization, NBC Entertainment head Paul Telegedy exited the company amid accusations of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior. In addition, Frances Berwick was elevated to head up the company’s entertainment business unit. In that role, she oversees daily operations across all networks and dayparts. Berwick was previously the leader of NBCU’s lifestyle networks.

The one role that remained a mystery following the reorganization was the head of entertainment programming, with several NBCU insiders and other well-known network and studio executives reportedly considered for the job.

WarnerMedia has also seen significant restructuring in recent weeks beyond the promotions of Rovner and Paul. In early August, both Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly were unceremoniously let go from the company as newly appointed CEO Jason Kilar shook up the executive ranks. Ann Sarnoff was promoted to oversee a newly expanded content group, while HBO Programming president Casey Bloys added original content duties for HBO Max and the linear networks TNT, TBS, and truTV to his purview.