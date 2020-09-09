Susan Rovner Sends Exit Memo to Warner Bros. TV: ‘I am Excited to Start a New Chapter’

Susan Rovner has made her departure from Warner Bros. official.

Rovner, who is expected in the coming days to be named head of television programming at NBCUniversal, sent a memo to the staff of Warner Bros. TV Wednesday confirming that her last day at the studio will be Oct. 2. The note makes no mention of her new job at NBCU, which is currently hammering out the final details of a deal with the exec.

“Each and every one of you have inspired me and I am so proud of what we have accomplished together,” Rovner wrote in her note to staff. “These last 22 years were extraordinary and I am filled with enormous gratitude.”

Rovner most recently served as president of Warner Bros. TV. She previously served as exec VP of development at WBTV and co-president of Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Read her full memo below:

To My WBTV Family,

I first entered the halls of Warner Bros. Television back in 1998. I’m not sure I could have ever imagined all of the amazing series we would go on to create and produce, all of the incredible showrunners, producers and talent we would work with, and all of the friendships that would be made over these years. Together we have produced 1000s of episodes of television that have connected with audiences all over the world. Each and every one of you have inspired me and I am so proud of what we have accomplished together. These last 22 years were extraordinary and I am filled with enormous gratitude.

I wanted to share with all of you that my last day with WBTV will be October 2. I am excited to start a new chapter in my career and wish you all the very best. WBTV will always hold a special place in my heart.

With appreciation,

Susan