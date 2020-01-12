×

CBS Sets 'Survivor' Retrospective Special Ahead of 40th Season Premiere

Danielle Turchiano

Survivor” will celebrate its upcoming 40th season with a one-hour retrospective special that looks back at the “greatest moments and players,” CBS announced Sunday.

The special, aptly titled “Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players,” will air Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., one week ahead of the milestone season premiere.

The retrospective will feature new interviews with players including Christian Hubicki, Donathan Hurley, David Wright and Cirie Fields, and previous winners Rob Mariano, Amber Mariano, Jeremy Collins, Parvati Shallow and Ben Driebergen recounting their biggest moves, favorite moments and strategy from competing on the broadcast reality competition series.

Additionally, the special will relive such series highlights as Rob Mariano’s proposal to Amber Mariano during the live “All-Stars” finale; the Black Widow alliance that convinced a player to give up his immunity necklace during “Fans vs. Favorites”; Driebergen winning the first four final fire-making challenges in “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”; the emotional Tribal Council when Ciera Eastin was forced to vote out her mom, Laura Morett, in “Blood vs. Water”; and historic Tribal Council in “Game Changers” when fan-favorite Cirie Fields was voted out of the game despite not receiving a single vote.

“We had so much fun putting together 20 years of amazing moments that will remind everyone of why ‘Survivor’ is so addicting to watch and so fun to play,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst.

The special will also include a sneak peek of the upcoming season of “Survivor: Winners at War,” which is the milestone 40th season that premieres on the heels of sexual harassment controversy featuring contestant (and Hollywood talent manager) Dan Spilo on the most recent season that forced the network to change policies and procedures around the show. (Spilo was also removed from the show.) This includes adding an on-site professional at the production level to offer confidential ways to report concerns about misconduct and behavior, as well as a new rule that finally explictly bars “unwelcome physical contact, sexual harassment and impermissible biases,” and “enhanced” pre-production training and meetings around harassment, unconscious bias and sensitivity for the cast, producers and crew.

“Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players” is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Executive produced by Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen, and produced by Brittany Crapper.

CBS also announced that it has committed to three more celebrity-themed primetime episodes of “The Prices Is Right At Night,” which will air in spring 2020. These episodes will once again be hosted by Drew Carey but the celebrities and specific airdates will be announced at a later date.

