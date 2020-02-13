TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Returns Up, ‘Masked Singer’ Ticks Down

“Survivor” returned to decent ratings numbers for its landmark 40th season on Wednesday night.

The CBS show’s two-hour premiere scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.7 million total viewers, which represents a 6% increase in total viewership on last season’s premiere, and a significant up tick on both metrics from the season 39 finale. Last season, which was marred by misconduct allegations and a backlash against the network and producers’ handling of the situation, averaged a 1.19 rating and 6.4 million viewers across its 15 episodes. Later on the network, “Criminal Minds” came in even at a 0.6 and 3.9 million viewers.

“The Masked Singer” was the highest rated show on the night with a 1.8 and 6.6 million viewers. Last week’s episode scored a 2.0 and 7.4 million viewers, however, the show’s slide isn’t at all surprising, given that season 3 premiered behind the Super Bowl to a series high 8.1 rating and 24 million viewers. “Lego Masters” followed it up with a 1.2 and 3.6 million viewers, a 23% dip in viewership from the series premiere.

Over on NBC, the trifecta of “Chicago” dramas were all roughly even week-to-week, with “Med” and “Fire” both scoring a 1.1 and around 8.2 million viewers. “P.D.” managed a 1.0 rating and 7 million viewers in the 10 p.m. slot.

“Modern Family” led the way for ABC on Wednesday night, ticking up to a 0.9 and 3.7 million viewers. Next came “The Goldbergs” with a 0.8 and 3.9 million viewers, followed by “Schooled” with a 0.7 and 2.9 million. “Single Parents” gained a little ground, coming in at a 0.6 and 2.5 million viewers, while “Stumptown” continued its run of 0.4 ratings and drew 2.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

Finally on the CW, “Riverdale” came in even at a 0.2 and 680,000 total viewers, followed by its “Katy Keene” dropped off to a 0.1 and 314,000 total viewers from its series premiere.