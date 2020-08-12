‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Documentary Leads to Increase In National Sexual Assault Hotline Calls

After Lifetime’s docuseries “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” premiered, calls into the National Sexual Assault Hotline increased drastically, showing the real-life impact about what happens when survivors hear other stories about sexual assault.

Usage into the National Sexual Assault Hotline was 34% above normal on Aug. 9 and 10 when “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” aired, according to Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, which created and operates the hotline.

“The Sunday and Monday that ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ aired, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 34% increase in usage,” said Scott Berkowitz, president of RAINN. “We thank Lifetime Television for their partnership and are moved by the powerful impact that our work with the media continues to have in inspiring survivors to seek out the healing they deserve.”

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” is a four-hour series that investigates Epstein’s predatory and criminal behavior with underaged girls and explores the aftermath of the survivors.

The billionaire died in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 where he was being held without bail on sex-trafficking charges, after his arrest in July 2019 when he plead not guilty to dozens of charges of sex trafficking for luring underage girls as young as 14-years-old. Questions revolving around Epstein’s death have captivated the public, and his name has remained heavily in the headlines, as his longtime confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested last month, in connection to an investigation into Epstein.

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” is the latest project at Lifetime that elevates voices of survivors.

Both of the network’s docuseries about R&B singer R. Kelly, “Surviving R. Kelly” and “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,” aired to critical acclaim, earring an Emmy nomination and more importantly, resulted in huge impact. R. Kelly was dropped by his longtime record label, RCA, and was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges last summer. He currently awaits trial in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he has been since his arrest.

“Providing a platform for these women to share their stories is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Kannie Yu LaPack, senior VP of publicity and public affairs at Lifetime and LMN. “Being able to partner with RAINN to provide resources for others is incredibly rewarding, to help them move beyond being victims as they continue on their journey to become survivors.”

Lifetime’s documentary is the second project revolving around Epstein, following Netflix’s doc, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” which also chronicles the crimes of the mysterious and well-connected financier, who had ties to Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and President Donald Trump.