'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein' Docuseries Gets Greenlight at Lifetime

Jeffrey Epstein
Lifetime has officially ordered the four-hour documentary series “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.”

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. The series was originally announced as in development last summer and is expected to air this summer on Lifetime.

Hailing from Emmy-winner Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment, Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern will direct. Long-time contributor to The New York Times, New York Magazine, Town & Country and Architectural Digest, Christopher Mason is also attached to the project. Shura Davidson and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.

The cabler previously found success with a similar docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which detailed allegations of sexual abuse and assault against the singer. Kelly was subsequently indicted on a range of federal charges including child pornography and kidnapping.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking numerous underage girls. The case drew worldwide attention due in part to the fact that Epstein was known to associate with numerous powerful figures in Washington DC and internationally.

This was not the first time he was charged with such crimes, as he had received a sweetheart plea deal in 2008 from former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who resigned as the U.S. Labor Secretary when details of the deal were brought back up following Epstein’s new arrest.

Epstein died in his cell in a New York detention center in August in an apparent suicide, though many have speculated that he was murdered.

Adam McKay is currently developing a limited series at HBO about Epstein, which is based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown’s upcoming book.

