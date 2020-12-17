‘Superstore’ Spinoff ‘Bo & Cheyenne’ in Development at NBC

“Superstore” may be coming to an end, but the world of the show could live on in the form of a spinoff.

Variety has confirmed that NBC is developing a spinoff entitled “Bo & Cheyenne,” which would see Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura reprise their roles from the mothership series. In the new show, Bo and Cheyenne balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.

The spinoff hails from writers and executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, both of whom are co-executive producers on “Superstore.” “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer would also executive produce via The Spitzer Holding Company along with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad of The District. Universal Television would produce. Spitzer is under an overall deal with the studio.

Sakura has been a series regular on “Superstore” throughout its six-season run. Pemberton recurs on the show as Bo, an aspiring rapper, father to Cheyenne’s baby, and later her husband.

Luu and Kyle have been with the mothership show since Season 2. In addition to developing multiple projects at NBC, they previously wrote for shows like “The Grinder” at Fox and “Marry Me” at NBC. They also scored a pilot order at NBC last year for the comedy “Like Magic.”

They are repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

News of the potential spinoff comes just two weeks after it was announced that “Superstore’s” sixth season would be its last, with the show set to end this spring. Series star America Ferrera departed the show in the second episode of this season.

Deadline first reported the spinoff news.