TV Ratings: ‘Superstore’ Returns Down a Touch, ‘Thursday Night Football’ Leads the Way

“Superstore” opened for business with its season 6 premiere on Thursday night, and faced a tough time in the ratings up against “ ” on Fox.

The season 6 premiere delivered a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers. Although that’s down a touch on both the season 5 premiere and finale, it’s hardly clean up in aisle 12 for NBC, given both that the previous season premiere drew 2.9 million viewers and that “Superstore” is a strong performer in digital viewing. Later on, “Connecting” came in even on its previous episode at a 0.2 rating and 1.2 million viewers, and “Dateline” averaged a 0.4 rating and around 3 million total viewers.

Unsurprisingly, the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers dominated proceedings, averaging a 2.2 rating and just under 8 million viewers for Fox. Last night’s 25-17 victory for the Falcons was up a fraction from the prior week’s “TNF” between two more struggling teams in the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Elsewhere, the finale of “Celebrity Family Feud” came in even with a 0.7 rating and 5.1 million total viewers for ABC. The season enders for “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” delivered a 0.6 and a 0.4 respectively, with the former drawing 3.5 million viewers and the latter 2.8 million.

Over on the CW, “Supernatural” continued its final run with a 0.2 rating and 918,000 viewers, which represents a slight dip from last Thursday. “The Outpost” followed with a 0.1 and 477,000 viewers.

Both “Star Trek: Discovery” and an election special delivered a 0.2 rating for CBS. Replays of “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” both scored a 0.4.

Univision was led on the night by “Medicos,” which scored an impressive 0.5 rating and 1.6 million viewers.

“Todo Por Mi Hija” came in with a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million pairs of eyeballs to lead Telemundo.