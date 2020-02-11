‘Superstore’ Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

“Superstore” has been renewed for a sixth season at NBC.

The news comes as the show is currently airing its fifth season. It is currently averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. Per NBC, the Season 5 premiere has risen to a 3.4 rating and 7.5 million viewers when factoring in multi-platform viewing.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Superstore’ continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment.

The single-camera comedy series takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9 and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney. It was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green. Miller and Green also serve as co-showrunners. It is produced by Universal Television in association with the Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting, and The District.

Fellow NBC comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was renewed for an eighth season back in November. Back in January, the network also announced that the medical drama “New Amsterdam” was getting picked up for three additional seasons. That move mirrored a three-season pickup for the hit drama “This Is Us” last year. The critically-acclaimed NBC comedy “The Good Place” recently aired its series finale after four seasons, while the revival of classic sitcom “Will & Grace” is currently airing its final season. “The Good Place” star Ted Danson is attached to star in an untitled LA mayor comedy at NBC from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, which has received a series order for the 2020-2021 season.