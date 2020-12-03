‘Superstore’ to End After Season 6 on NBC

“Superstore” is officially shutting up shop.

The NBC comedy is set to end after its current sixth season, which has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Episode 113 will be its last, meaning there are 11 episodes left to air.

The show’s end comes as no great surprise, given that its biggest star America Ferrera departed in the second episode of season 6, leaving a gaping hole in the single-camera set in fictional big box store Cloud 9. It has also been struggling a little in the ratings of late, averaging only a 0.8 among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million total viewers after seven days of delayed viewing (season 5 averaged a 1.1 and 3.8 million for comparison).

“Superstore” will be back from its Winter hiatus on Thursday, Jan. 14, and will end in the spring.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

The series, which stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahi, and Mark McKinney, has been a stalwart of NBC’s lineup since its premiere in 2015, as plenty of other comedy efforts have come and gone in the intervening time. Over the course of its run, the series has examined topical issues such as health care, immigration, unionization and the struggles of retail workers.

In her statement on the series’ end, NBC president of scripted content Lisa Katz described “Superstore” as a “signature NBC series.”

“‘Superstore’…has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” said Katz. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

Spitzer, Miller and Green will continue to work with the studio have all renewed their overall deals with UTV last year.

“We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill. “We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but ‘Superstore’ also became one of the most socially impactful series on television.”