What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Supernatural’ Returns and ‘Soulmates’ Debuts

This week, “Supernatural” returns for its last few episodes, and “Soulmates” debuts.

“Soulmates,” AMC, Monday, 10 p.m.

Boasting a cast which includes breakout “Succession” star Sarah Snook, “Stranger Things” standout Charlie Heaton and “Castle Rock” alum Bill Skarsgård, this new anthology series explores the consequences of a science that can unequivocally tell you who your soulmate is.

“Next,” Fox, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

This new drama stars John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that a powerful A.I. he created might lead to a global catastrophe. Hailing from Manny Coto, the show combines action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives.

“Supernatural,” The CW, Thursday, 8 p.m.

“Supernatural” returns this week to air the first of its final batch of episodes. While the grand finale itself isn’t for another month or so, fans only have a few more new episodes of the iconic CW series to soak in.

“The Right Stuff,” Disney Plus, Friday

With eye-catching producers like Leonardo DiCaprio attached, this series is based on the 1979 novel by Tom Wolfe and tells the story of the early days of the U.S. space program. Set at the height of the Cold War, the series centers around seven of the military’s best test pilots whom NASA selects to become astronauts, making them compete to be the first in space.

“The Spanish Princess,” Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Tune in for season 2 of “The Spanish Princess,” which makes it royal return this week. Charlotte Hope is back as Catherine of Aragon, who has designs to expand England’s power and provide an heir to the throne.