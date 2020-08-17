‘Supernatural’ to Air Final Episodes Beginning in October as CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates

“Supernatural” will return for its final seven episodes starting in October.

In announcing its fall premiere dates for the 2020-2021 broadcast television season on Monday, The CW revealed that the first of the long-running show’s final episodes will debut on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series finale will then air on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. after a retrospective special titled “Supernatural: The Long Road Home.”

“Supernatural” has been a cornerstone of the network for 15 seasons, beginning when the network was still known as The WB. The final season was originally intended to wrap up back in the spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the series to suspend production before the final episodes were completed.

The show is supposed to restart filming in Vancouver Tuesday on its final episodes, and a source close to Warner Bros. confirms that plan. Until recently, U.S. studios and British Columbia unions were deadlocked on an agreement over safety protocols — about testing in particular — but that standoff has been resolved. But a source close to the CW says nothing is sure until cameras start rolling.

The CW also announced the broadcast premiere of the DC Universe series “Swamp Thing” will take place on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. with a special 90-minute premiere. The Patrick Dempsey-led international series “Devils” will debut on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

The new series “World’s Funniest Animals” makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Sept. 18 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. following “Masters of Illusion.” The Season 2 premiere of the one-hour fantasy series “Pandora” will air Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Read the full CW fall premiere date schedule below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

Kate Aurthur contributed to this report.