TV Ratings: ‘Supermarket Sweep’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Tick Up

After three straight weeks of ratings dips “Supermarket Sweep” steadied the shopping cart on Sunday night.

The ABC show scored a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 3.3 million total viewers, a 14% ratings bump from last episode. Hosted by Leslie Jones, the show kicked off with a 1.0 rating a month ago, before losing a 0.1 ratings point each of the last three weeks. Earlier on, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” scored a 0.7 rating and just over 5 million total viewers for the Disney-owned network. Another episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” came in even with a 0.5 rating and just under 3 million viewers. “Card Sharks” took a smaller bite, rounding off the night with a 0.3 and 2 million viewers.

“Supermarket Sweep” wasn’t the only series doing a little dance in the aisles last night, as “NCIS: Los Angeles” also ticked up to a 1.0 rating and 8.5 million total viewers. That represents a 25% bump from its season 12 premiere last week. Fellow “NCIS” spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” didn’t have quite as much luck, ticking down from its premiere to a 0.5 rating and 5.1 million viewers. “60 Minutes” opened the night for CBS with a 2.0 rating and 12.4 million viewers.

“Sunday Night Football” dominated the night for NBC, averaging a 3.7 rating and 12.8 million total viewers. The game itself saw Cam Newton and the New England Patriots best Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 23-17.

Fox aired its usual Animation Domination Sunday lineup, led by “The Simpsons” with a 1.2 rating and 3.4 million viewers (boosted handily by the NFL coverage beforehand). “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” both delivered a 0.7 rating and 1.7 million viewers each, while “Bless the Harts” scored a 0.6 and 1.8 million.

Both Univision and Telemundo averaged a 0.3 rating across the night, with new episodes of “Tu Cara Me Suena” scoring a 0.4 rating and around 1.4 million viewers for the former.

“Local” scored a 0.1 rating and 563,000 viewers for the CW.