TV Ratings: ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Falls to New Low Opposite ‘Sunday Night Football’

The wheels came off the “Supermarket Sweep” cart from a ratings perspective last night, as the ABC show fell to its lowest rating to date.

The Leslie Jones revival scored a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 on Sunday night, a 38% drop from the previous episode. Its 2.5 million total viewers was also down around 800,000 from the previous low. Right afterwards, Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” ticked down from last edition to a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million total viewers. “Card Sharks” rounded off the night for ABC even at a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million viewers.

ABC’s lineup was up against a strong “ ” performance, which saw the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears rustle up a 4.1 rating and 14.3 million averaged viewers for NBC in the fast nationals. Green Bay emerged comfortable winners in the game itself, as Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns in a 41-25 win.

Fox aired half of its Animation Domination programming on Sunday night, with “The Simpsons” scoring a 0.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers, and “Bob’s Burgers” a 0.5 and 1.2 million.

Over on CBS, an airing of “Coming to America” delivered 2.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while a “Neighborhood” replay came in with a 0.7 rating and 4.2 million viewers.

The two-hour finale of “Tu Cara Me Suena” averaged a 0.4 rating and 1.6 million total viewers for Univision, which tied ABC for fourth place overall.

Telemundo aired “The Fate of the Furious” and averaged a 0.2.

Finally on the CW, new episodes of “Local” and “Pandora” both scored a 0.1 rating, while “Outpost” failed to register even that score.