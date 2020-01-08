‘Supermarket Sweep’ Revival Hosted by Leslie Jones Lands at ABC

ABC has landed the revival to grocery store gamer “Supermarket Sweep,” set to be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones.

Jones, a fanatic for the show, is an executive producer on the new edition. “Supermarket Sweep” features three teams of two contestants as they battle their way through a grocery store specially created for the series, utilizing their shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

ABC has picked up ten episodes of the new series, and production will begin at a later date.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on ‘Supermarket Sweep,’” Jones said. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story.”

“Supermarket Sweep” actually began life on ABC, where it aired from 1965 to 1967. The show was revived on Lifetime, where it ran from 1990 to 1995, and then on the now-defunct Pax network, which aired it from 2000 to 2003. A Spanish-language version appeared in Univision in 2011.

The show has also been adapted into 13 international editions, and recently was revived in the U.K. on ITV2.

“’Supermarket Sweep’ is the perfect addition to ABC’s strong lineup of classic game show revivals, and we struck gold having Leslie Jones as the host and executive producer,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “The original version was one of my all-time favorites. I can’t wait for it to be reintroduced with Leslie’s fresh and unique take on the classic supermarket race, which will undoubtedly appeal to an entirely new generation of viewers.”

Jones earned three Emmy nominations for her time on “SNL.” Besides “Supermarket Sweep,” she’ll next be seen on Netflix one-hour standup special, “Leslie Jones: Time Machine,” which launches on Jan. 14, 2020. Jones is also in “Coming to America 2,” set for a 2020 Christmas release, and will shoot the film “Queenpins,” opposite Kristen Bell, later this year.

ABC outbid rivals including Netflix, Fox and NBC for “Supermarket Sweep,” which becomes the latest entry in its arsenal of game shows — including “Celebrity Family Feud,” “To Tell the Truth,” “Card Sharks,” “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “Holey Moley, all of which have already been renewed.

“Supermarket Sweep” is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jones, Hunter Seidman, Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.