TV Ratings: ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Dips Again, ‘Sunday Night Football’ on Top

The ABC reboot of “Supermarket Sweep,” hosted by Leslie Jones, continued to slide a little in the ratings on Sunday night.

Facing formidable NFL competition, the game show delivered a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.4 million total viewers. That’s down about two tenths and around 300,000 viewers on last week’s second episode. Prior to that, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” scored the same 0.7 rating and drew 4.4 million viewers. A new episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” also lost a little ground from the week prior, dipping to a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million viewers. “Card Sharks” rounded off the night with a 0.3 and 2.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

Meanwhile the “ ” game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles averaged a 3.9 rating and 13.9 million total viewers, which represents a boost from last week. Those numbers are subject to adjustment later in the day given the nature of live sports. The game itself saw the Eagles win 23-9 over a Cowboys team fielding their third choice quarterback due to injury.

Over on Fox, “The Simpsons” 31st “Treehouse of Horror” episode was handed a healthy NFL overrun boost, scoring a 2.2 rating and 6.5 million total viewers. “Bless The Harts” followed that with a 0.9 rating and 2.6 million viewers. Things quietened down by 9 p.m., as “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” both came in with a 0.7 rating and around 1.8 million viewers each.

“60 Minutes” led the way for CBS with a 0.8 rating and 8.4 million total viewers. The network aired the 2016 pic “Star Trek Beyond,” after that to around a 0.4 average rating and 2.5 million viewers.

Telemundo and Univision both averaged a 0.3 rating across the night, with “Aqui Y Ahora” managing just over 1 million viewers for the latter.

“Local” managed a 0.1 rating and 562,000 viewers for the CW, while “Pandora” failed to register even a 0.1, drawing 270,000 viewers in the process.