Superman and Batwoman Likely to Team Up in the CW’s 2021 DC Comics Crossover

The CW has announced that it plans on airing its next DC Comics crossover in the first or second quarter of 2021.

The announcement was made by CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz on Thursday.

“It will not happen in December but it will happen sometime hopefully first or second quarter of 2021,” Pedowitz said. “It’ll be a smaller event than usual. We’re already planning a two-hour event. We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together at this point, with a lot of characters coming from other shows. But again, timing is impacted across the board, but we are planning for sometime middle, late first quarter, early second quarter, for that to happen.”

A smaller crossover featuring only Superman and Batwoman would likely resemble the CW’s first DC Comics crossover in 2014, “Flash vs Arrow.” Ruby Rose currently plays the lead heroine on “Batwoman,” while Tyler Hoechlin plays the the Man of Steel on “Supergirl,” and will reprise the role in the upcoming “Superman & Lois,” currently scheduled to launch in January.

The CW has been home to several shows based on DC Comics properties for years. Other than “Supergirl” and “Batwoman,” ongoing series also include “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Black Lightning.” he network has also ordered “Stargirl,” set to premiere later this month, and “Superman & Lois,” which is eyeing a January premiere.