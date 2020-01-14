‘Superman and Lois,’ ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Ordered to Series at CW

The CW has ordered both “Superman and Lois,” starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, and its “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot with Jared Padalecki to series.

Both projects are still in the script stage, with their first episodes set to be shot this spring in advance of the network’s upfront presentation in May.

“Superman and Lois” will follow the world’s most famous super hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. “The Flash” showrunner Todd Helbing will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also executive producing. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti and Helbing are currently under overall deals.

Hoechlin has previously appeared as The Man of Steel across multiple shows in The CW’s so-called “Arrow”-verse. He has primarily appeared as the character on “Supergirl” but has also popped up in “The Flash,” “Arrow,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Tulloch has previously appeared on “Supergirl” and “The Flash.” Both have been appearing in the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event which concludes on Jan. 14.

“Walker” is a reimagining of the long-running classic Chuck Norris-led series, this time with CW vet Padalecki playing Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

The project will allow Padalecki to smoothly transition off of “Supernatural,” which is currently wrapping its run on the network after 15 seasons.

Anna Fricke is attached to write and executive produce the new series. Fricke, who is currently under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, previously co-created the Syfy series “Being Human” with her previous credits also including shows like “Wayward Pines” and “Valor.” Padalecki will also executive produce along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Dan Spilo.

The network will announce its slate of pilot orders for the 2020-2021 season in the next few weeks.