‘Supergirl’ to End With Season 6 at CW

“Supergirl” is officially hanging up her cape.

In a joint decision, the CW and producers Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions have announced that the upcoming sixth season of “Supergirl” will be its last.

Production on the “Supergirl” curtain call is set to begin later this month, and the writers have already started developing storylines for the final 20 episodes, according to sources. The network is aiming to premiere the sixth and final season sometime in 2021.

News of “Supergirl”‘s demise also comes almost exactly four months after the season 5 finale. The series originally debuted on CBS back in Oct. 2015, before moving to CW from season 2 onward.

The most recent season continued to star Melissa Benoist as the titular heroine, who also happens to be Superman’s cousin. Late last year, Benoist revealed in an emotional Instagram video that she was a “survivor of domestic violence” and was previously in a longterm abusive relationship, which she says had impacts on her work.

Throughout its run, “Supergirl” has been a key part of CW’s “Arrowverse,” which already lost its first member “Arrow” at the beginning of this year. The “Arrowverse” shows which will continue beyond the end of “Supergirl” are “The Flash,” which is heading into season 7, “Legends of Tomorrow,” which will premiere season 6 next year, “Black Lightning,” relatively new addition “Batwoman,” and newcomer “Superman and Lois.” There have been multiple “Arrowverse” crossovers to date, which have brought in big viewership numbers for the network.

Season 5 of “Supergirl” also starred Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood, with special guest star Jon Cryer.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, “Supergirl” hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, and is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.