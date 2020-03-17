How ‘Supergirl’ Actor Nicole Maines Is Fighting for Trans Visibility On- and Off-Screen

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Before taking on the role of transgender superhero Nia Nal a.k.a. Dreamer on the CW’s “Supergirl,” Nicole Maines had already been on the frontlines of fighting for transgender rights. In 2013, Maines was part of the court case Doe v. Clenchy, when her family sued their school district over Maines’ right to use the women’s restroom at her school. The anti-discrimination case escalated to the Maine Supreme Court, where Maines and her family prevailed. 

She has continued to fight for trans visibility and equality on-screen, in Hollywood, and often infuses her own experiences as a trans woman when playing Nia, whose storylines included instances of transphobia — like when Nia’s older sister accuses her of not being “a real woman.”

“It’s a very regular, thrown-around phrase, and I think something a lot of trans women are familiar with. So when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I know exactly what’s going on here,’” Maines tells Variety.

Another storyline also hit close to home: when fellow superhero and Dreamer’s love interest, Brainiac, broke up with her, causing Dreamer to question whether or not it’s because she’s trans (it wasn’t).

In real life, Maines says she has learned to pick and choose what she pays attention to when it comes to negative or derogatory comments. 

“When it comes to the comments section, you’re not going to tell me something the church hasn’t told me since I was in 5th grade,” she says. 

She adds that while she commends A-list cisgender actors like Scarlett Johansson for turning down roles portraying trans people, it’s incumbent on everyone from casting directors to writers to increase trans visibility in Hollywood. 

“It’s something with accurate representation, with actual trans people portraying ourselves, we can start to dismantle [negative assumptions], and we could say, ‘No, this is what trans looks like. You do not need to be afraid of it,’” she says.

As for what real progress looks like to her? 

“I think it’s being able to see yourself on television,” Maine says. “It’s being able to see yourself as a superhero. It is not being afraid to exist as you do.”

Watch Nicole Maines’ full interview in the Variety studio above.

More TV

  • Nicole Maines Supergirl

    How 'Supergirl' Actor Nicole Maines Is Fighting for Trans Visibility On- and Off-Screen

    Before taking on the role of transgender superhero Nia Nal a.k.a. Dreamer on the CW’s “Supergirl,” Nicole Maines had already been on the frontlines of fighting for transgender rights. In 2013, Maines was part of the court case Doe v. Clenchy, when her family sued their school district over Maines’ right to use the women’s [...]

  • Cyberchase

    How PBS SoCal/KCET and LAUSD Launched an Entire At-Home Learning Service in Just a Week

    What started a week ago as a phone call between the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent and the leader of the city’s flagship PBS stations has quickly turned into a massive at-home learning initiative being implemented by public TV stations across the country. As concerns continued to grow over the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), [...]

  • AIDS/LifeCycle Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    AIDS/LifeCycle Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    This year’s AIDS/LifeCycle has been canceled. The annual bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles is considered the largest single HIV/AIDS fundraising event in the world and benefits the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation (SFAF). Last year’s ride raised more than $16 million. Past participants have included Rep. Adam [...]

  • Hind Hassan speaks to children who

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases 'Vice' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for Vice,” and DreamWorks Animation announced the premiere date for the final season of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” DATES DreamWorks Animation has announced that the fifth and final season of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” will debut on Netflix on May 15. In [...]

  • THE VOICE -- Blind Auditions --

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Tops 'American Idol,' Hits Season High

    Looks like a solid chunk of the people staying in due to the coronavirus tuned in to “The Voice” last night. The NBC competition series leapt to season high rating and total viewership tally, easily beating “American Idol” in the process. “The Voice” hit a 1.8 ratings high note among adults 18-49 and drew 9.9 [...]

  • Matthew D. Loeb

    IATSE Leaders Donating $2.5 Million to Help Workers Displaced by Coronavirus Crisis

    The leaders of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are donating $2.5 million to charities to help workers displaced by the coronavirus crisis. In a move announced Tuesday, the IATSE General Executive Board approved the donations to three entertainment charities: the Actors Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund of [...]

  • Dave Chappelle Ali Wong Amy Schumer

    Netflix Is A Joke Fest Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    Netflix’s inaugural week-long comedy festival, entitled Netflix Is A Joke Fest, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27. We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans and we will work [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad