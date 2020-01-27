×

What to Watch on TV This Week: Super Bowl LIV, ‘The Good Place’ and ‘BoJack Horseman’ Finales

The Good Place
Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Super Bowl LIV hits the turf, “Masked Singer” season 3 premieres, and both “BoJack Horseman” and “The Good Place” come to an end.

“Arrow,” The CW, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The superhero show, which started CW’s expanded Arrowverse, comes to an end after eight seasons on the network. There could still be one big surprise in store, as Stephen Amell signs off as Oliver Queen.

“Miracle Workers,” TBS, Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.

“Miracle Workers” returns for season 2 this week, and with this being an anthology, creator Simon Rich is switching things up big time. The likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni are all back, but in completely different roles. As the title implies, “Miracle Workers” is ditching the heaven setting of season 1 for a medieval kingdom this time around.

The Good Place,” NBC, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

After four seasons of absurd laughs, “The Good Place” airs its one-hour final episode this Thursday, followed by an interview between Seth Meyers and the whole cast.

“BoJack Horseman,” Netflix, Friday

Speaking of series ending, “BoJack Horseman” is another which is hanging up its hooves this week, as Netflix drops the second part of season 6.

Super Bowl LIV,” Fox, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head to head in the biggest TV event of the year. Who will come out on top, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s speedy offense, or the 49ers’ exceptional run game? We’ll find out Sunday.

The Masked Singer,” Fox, Sunday, 10:30 p.m.

Fox has strategically placed the season 3 premiere of its whacky singing competition series right after the Super Bowl. Nick Cannon will be returning as host, with Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy sitting in the judges’ chairs once again. This season will feature 18 celebrities (the show’s highest number so far) hiding behind such masks as Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, and Robot.

