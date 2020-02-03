TV Ratings: Super Bowl LIV Draws 102 Million Viewers, Up a Fraction on 2019

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew 102 million total viewers across Fox and all its platforms.

The game drew a hair under 100 million viewers on Fox, up barely 2% on last year. For comparison, last year’s low-scoring matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged approximately 98.2 million viewers on the network alone, the big game’s lowest viewership total since 2008, and 100.7 million across all platforms. The 2018 Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles drew 103.4 million.

The Super Bowl’s performance caps off the NFL’s 100th anniversary year which was up 5% in the regular season on 2018. Following a bumpy few years, the league rebounded to draw an average of 16.7 million TV and digital viewers pre-playoffs.

Sunday night’s game was also the first Super Bowl on the streamlined Fox following the sale of a large chunk of its assets to Disney. Before the game, Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager said that every part of the company, from Fox Entertainment and Fox Sports, to Fox affiliates and Fox News, had come together in the planning process to make sure each segment of the company “felt just as much a part of this as anybody else.”

The game itself saw a thrilling comeback from the Chiefs to win the Vince Lombardi trophy by a 31-20 score which belied the closeness of the encounter. Patrick Mahomes and co. were down 10 points going into a fourth quarter which provided three touchdowns for the team from Missouri, and none for the 49ers.

Meanwhile the numbers were undoubtedly given a boost by an electric halftime show from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The show was described by Variety music writer Chris Willman as “14 minutes of pure frenzy.”

Elsewhere on Sunday night, every other network aired solely reruns, with NBC, ABC and CBS all averaging a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49.

A “60 Minute” replay was the most watched non-Fox program of the night with 2.63 million total viewers for CBS, followed by “NCIS: New Orleans” with 2.58 million.