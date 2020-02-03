×

TV Ratings: Super Bowl LIV Draws 102 Million Viewers, Up a Fraction on 2019

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Photo Gallery, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew 102 million total viewers across Fox and all its platforms.

The game drew a hair under 100 million viewers on Fox, up barely 2% on last year. For comparison, last year’s low-scoring matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged approximately 98.2 million viewers on the network alone, the big game’s lowest viewership total since 2008, and 100.7 million across all platforms. The 2018 Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles drew 103.4 million.

The Super Bowl’s performance caps off the NFL’s 100th anniversary year which was up 5% in the regular season on 2018. Following a bumpy few years, the league rebounded to draw an average of 16.7 million TV and digital viewers pre-playoffs.

Sunday night’s game was also the first Super Bowl on the streamlined Fox following  the sale of a large chunk of its assets to Disney. Before the game, Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager said that every part of the company, from Fox Entertainment and Fox Sports, to  Fox affiliates and Fox News, had come together in the planning process to make sure each segment of the company “felt just as much a part of this as anybody else.”

The game itself saw a thrilling comeback from the Chiefs to win the Vince Lombardi trophy by a 31-20 score which belied the closeness of the encounter. Patrick Mahomes and co. were down 10 points going into a fourth quarter which provided three touchdowns for the team from Missouri, and none for the 49ers.

Meanwhile the numbers were undoubtedly given a boost by an electric halftime show from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The show was described by Variety music writer Chris Willman as “14 minutes of pure frenzy.”

Elsewhere on Sunday night, every other network aired solely reruns, with NBC, ABC and CBS all averaging a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49.

A “60 Minute” replay was the most watched non-Fox program of the night with 2.63 million total viewers for CBS, followed by “NCIS: New Orleans” with 2.58 million.

More TV

  • Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20)

    TV Ratings: Super Bowl LIV Draws 102 Million Viewers, Up a Fraction on 2019

    Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew 102 million total viewers across Fox and all its platforms. For comparison, last year’s low-scoring matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged approximately 98.2 million viewers on the network alone, the big game’s lowest [...]

  • Elgin James'Mayans M.C.' TV show premiere,

    ‘Mayans MC’ Co-Creator Elgin James Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

    “Mayans MC” co-creator Elgin James has signed a multi-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios. The deal encompasses development, writing and directing for TV and streaming projects. News of the deal comes around four months after James was named as the sole showrunner for the FX series’ upcoming third season, following the firing of [...]

  • Blonde Mamba Teams With NFL’s First

    Blonde Mamba Teams With NFL’s First Female Coach on Comedy ‘FanGirl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jen Welter, who made history as the first woman to serve as a coach in the National Football League, is partnering with Amelia Baker and Mackenzie Munro’s Blonde Mamba and independent producer Casey Russell Hanley on the original series “FanGirl,” a half-hour single-camera comedy about best friends who become the first-ever female assistant coaches for [...]

  • An Oscar statue is displayed during

    What to Watch on TV This Week: The Oscars and 'Homeland'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the Oscars air on Sunday night on ABC, and “Homeland” returns for its [...]

  • Garin

    U.S. Exec Michael Garin Appointed CEO of UAE Media Hub Twofour54

    Veteran U.S. film and TV executive Michael Garin has been appointed CEO of Abu Dhabi’s twofour54, the outfit that provides infrastructure and incentives to more than 500 entertainment companies and drives media and entertainment industry growth in the United Arab Emirates. Set up in 2008 and named after Abu Dhabi’s geographical coordinates, this so-called media [...]

  • Tsunami

    Sweden's Filmlance, SVT Team on Mini-Series 'Tsunami' With 'Bron/Broen' Director

    Filmlance International, the Swedish production company owned by Endemol Shine Group, is set to produce “Tsunami,” a psychological drama mini-series directed by Henrik Georgsson (“Bron/Broen”). “Tsunami,” which is being co-produced by Swedish broadcaster SVT, is set in Stockholm in the aftermath of a tsunami. The gripping drama explores how humans behave when faced with a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad