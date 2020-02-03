×
The Best Ads of Super Bowl LIV (Updating Live)

Football fans will be tuning into the Super Bowl to see the 49ers vs. Chiefs showdown — but for those who aren’t passionate about the sport, the commercials are often reason enough to watch.

Ads aired during the Super Bowl have generated as much discussion as the big game itself, so it’s no wonder why advertisers go above and beyond, featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names partnering with the biggest brands to bring viewers the most creative commercials of the year.

Here are the best commercial ads, in no particular order, that will air during the 2020 Super Bowl, featuring stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Lil Nas X, Jimmy Fallon and more as we update live!

Hyundai:

This Hyundai Sonata ad features John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and David “Big Papi” Ortiz in their hometown of Boston. Dratch and Evans stare in amazement as Krasinski’s Hyundai parks itself with the new assistant parking feature they call “Smaht Pahk.”

Mountain Dew:

Tracee Ellis Ross and Bryan Cranston team up in this parody of “The Shining.” The ad is promoting the new Mountain Dew zero-sugar drink that finds Cranston recreating Jack Nicholson’s famous ax scene.

Michelob Ultra:

Jimmy Fallon, John Cena and The Roots collaborate to bring viewers the ad for Michelob Ultra. The series of ads follow Fallon and Cena working out on the track, in the gym and the football field.

Olay:

Olay is bringing the #MakeSpaceForWomen ad to the Super Bowl, following Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Nicole Stott and Busy Philipps in their quest to outer space. The ad, which is teased in the above video, also features Katie Couric.

Heinz Ketchup

Based on a real DM sent by Ed Sheeran to Heinz, the famous musician pitches his idea for a ketchup commercial. The Super Bowl ad was leaked ahead of time, and is not being released by Heinz until the big game.

Microsoft:

Microsoft highlights the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl, Katie Sowers. Sowers coaches the San Francisco 49ers and is aiming to inspire leadership in the next generation of women.

Amazon:

Amazon imagines a world before Alexa with an ad featuring Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The commercial takes viewers back several moments in time, #BeforeAlexa, when people didn’t have the luxury of asking a small robot box with a delicate voice to play our music on command.

Budweiser:

Budweiser brings viewers an ad of the “typical American.” The commercial mocks the stereotypical phrase, featuring videos of extraordinary events that truly “represent the best of America.”

Planters:

Mr. Peanut makes the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends, played by Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes. This ad, however, comes with some controversy: the recent death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash has caused Planters to roll back its social media campaign leading up to the Super Bowl. It’s still planning to air its ad, however, showing Mr. Planters’ funeral, during the big game.

Cheetos:

Cheetos takes viewers back to 1989, when it apparently contributed to the inspiration of MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.” The artist is seen eating Cheetos until he wants to start playing the piano, but realizes that he “can’t touch” the instrument with all the residue of the snacks left over on his fingers. The ad is just teased above.

Google:

With the assistance of Google, a man recalls all the memories and moments that he had with his late love Loretta.

Squarespace:

Winona Ryder travels to Winona to begin a journey of finding herself. The ad finds Ryder in a coffee shop trying to find “the real Winona,” all while attempting to build a website.

Doritos:

Lil Nas X takes a trip to the “Old Town Road” to face off with Sam Elliott for a bag of Doritos. The duo have a dance duel that’s teased in the above video.

Pringles:

Rick and Morty find themselves in an alternate reality where they’re, fittingly, stuck inside a Pringles commercial.

Doritos:

Post Malone gets a new tattoo inspired by the new Doritos Flamin Hot Limon flavor that inspires him to change his name to Post Limon. The full ad is teased above.

Budweiser X Uber:

Budweiser teams up with Uber to create an ad about making smart decisions. The “Toy Story”-like spot finds all the robotic items in the house communicating with one another until a human enters. “It’s a smart world,” the narrator in the ad says. “Don’t be stupid about how to get around.”

Porsche:

Luxury brand car Porsche takes inspiration from the “Fast and Furious” franchise for its Super Bowl ad. What seems to be a chase to get to a car thief turns out to be a game of who can capture the “bad guy.”

Pepsi:

Missy Elliott and H.E.R. feature their track while promoting Pepsi’s zero-sugar drink in an ad that sets itself up as a music video.

GenesisUSA:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen introduce the first-ever SUV Genesis. Teigen wants out with the old and in with the young — young luxury, that is.

Little Caesars:

 

Rainn Wilson plays the head of a bread company in the Super Bowl ad for Little Caesars. His company is trying (and failing) to find “the next best thing since sliced bread” that eventually finds Wilson’s character ending up as a delivery man for the pizza company.

Jeep: 

Bill Murray returns to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania along with Stephen Tobolowsky and Brian Doyle-Murray to re-create the classic 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day.” Which is perfect as the Super Bowl is airing on the actual holiday.

