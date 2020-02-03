×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Super Bowl Ad Review: Quirky, Not Jerky, Wins The Night

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Snickers

Some commercials can bring the world together. Chances are no one was betting on a Super Bowl spot from Snickers to take on the task.

Dozens of characters from different walks of life complained in a 30-second ad from the famous candy bar about being spied on by gadgets, guys riding scooters and babies being named after produce, among and lots of other of life’s little annoyances, and then joined forces to help calm a world they said was “out of sorts,” a condition that might only be solved by “feeding it Snickers.” The spot seemed to be a bizarre tribute to Coca-Cola’s landmark 1971 “Hilltop” commercial, in which singers from a wide range of background tell viewers how they’d “like to buy the world a Coke, and keep it company.”

 

Did it work?

The answer will have to be found in the sales results of companies like Snickers’ owner, Mars Wrigley, but Super Bowl viewers and the ad-agency executives who try to court them all appeared to notice a softer touch in this year’s ad game, after several years of doling out commercials with more overt commentary about how consumers should be feeling about lifestyle and politics.

“You do feel people have realized that the Super Bowl is fun. It’s a party,” says Shayne Millington, a global executive creative director at Interpublic Group’s McCann. “You are getting a lot of advertisers who are trying to be really creative and finding new ways to get these themes across, rather than using very heavy messaging.”

A dizzying array of big-spending advertisers offered up snacks, streaming video and Charmin, hoping that no matter how polarized Americans have become by the recent swirl of politics they’d all be in a good enough mood to agree they were in need of all the things being pitched on Fox between segments of a big Super Bowl LIV match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi pitched Amazon’s Alexa. Verizon tapped Harrison Ford to do a voice-over that tied its telecommunications service to the efforts of rescue workers. And movie studios offered sneak peeks at everything from Marvel’s “Black Widow” to Warner Brothers’ coming “Wonder Woman” sequel.

“People want to be entertained,” says Christopher Owens, brand planning director at The Richards Group, an independent agency in Dallas. “If you are going to throw a wrench into that, there needs to be a really good case for doing that.”

To be sure, there were commercials with serious themes, including ads from the political campaigns of Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump,  as well as a spot from the National Football League ad about a social-justice initiative. Concern among other Super Bowl advertisers about the effects of the campaign ads was high enough that Fox surrounded them with promos for its own shows in order to tamp down concerns about what being placed next to them might do to consumer recall and reception.

But in the end, those ads did not carry the night.

Ad experts and viewers seemed to appreciate the Snickers effort, as well as one from Hyundai that enlisted Chris Evans, John Krasinki and Rachel Dratch to put a Boston accent on a new automatic “smart park” feature. A Microsoft ad put a spotlight on Katie Sowers, the San Francisco 49ers staffer who is the first female coach in the NFL. And they enjoyed a spot from Jeep that employed Bill Murray and a groundhog in an effort that nodded to his 1993 movie “Groundhog Day.”


 

More to come…

 

More TV

  • Super Bowl Ad Review: Quirky, Not

    Super Bowl Ad Review: Quirky, Not Jerky, Wins The Day

    Some commercials can bring the world together. Chances are no one was betting on a Super Bowl spot from Snickers to take on the task. Dozens of characters from different walks of life complained in a 30-second ad from the famous candy bar about being spied on by gadgets, guys riding scooters and babies being [...]

  • Disney Plus Debuts First Look at

    Disney Plus Debuts First Look at Marvel Shows During Super Bowl

    Disney Plus unveiled the first footage from its upcoming Marvel TV shows — “WandaVision,” “Loki” and “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” — during the Super Bowl. The trailer teases the expanding comic-book universe that will unfold on the small screen. More to come…

  • Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during

    Super Bowl Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Deliver Red-Hot Performance

    Ever since Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were announced as headlining the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show, it was expected that the two would bring the Latino Power, and the singers did not disappoint. The divas delivered a show that began with Shakira, who opened with “She Wolf,” followed by a medley of her hit songs, [...]

  • Verizon-Super-Bowl-first-responders

    Verizon Bets on Harrison Ford, Pearl Jam to Make Quiet Super Bowl Ad Speak

    Diego Scotti knew many of the other ads running in Super Bowl LIV were going to be loud, chaotic and booming. So he decided to use a few smart touches to get his company’s quiet Big Game spot heard. A voice-over by actor Harrison Ford and a snippet of “River Cross,” an unreleased song by [...]

  • Super Bowl Best Ads

    The Best Ads of Super Bowl LIV (Updating Live)

    Football fans will be tuning into the Super Bowl to see the 49ers vs. Chiefs showdown — but for those who aren’t passionate about the sport, the commercials are often reason enough to watch. Ads aired during the Super Bowl have generated as much discussion as the big game itself, so it’s no wonder why [...]

  • The NFL Super Bowl Vince Lombardi

    How to Watch 2020 Super Bowl: Live-Stream 49ers vs. Chiefs for Free

    Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIV even if you don’t have a pay-TV subscription — or even a television. The broadcast and live-streaming access to the NFL title game pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs will also include the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. On TV In the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad