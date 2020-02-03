Super Bowl Ad Review: Quirky, Not Jerky, Wins The Night

Some commercials can bring the world together. Chances are no one was betting on a Super Bowl spot from Snickers to take on the task.

Dozens of characters from different walks of life complained in a 30-second ad from the famous candy bar about being spied on by gadgets, guys riding scooters and babies being named after produce, among and lots of other of life’s little annoyances, and then joined forces to help calm a world they said was “out of sorts,” a condition that might only be solved by “feeding it Snickers.” The spot seemed to be a bizarre tribute to Coca-Cola’s landmark 1971 “Hilltop” commercial, in which singers from a wide range of background tell viewers how they’d “like to buy the world a Coke, and keep it company.”

Did it work?

The answer will have to be found in the sales results of companies like Snickers’ owner, Mars Wrigley, but Super Bowl viewers and the ad-agency executives who try to court them all appeared to notice a softer touch in this year’s ad game, after several years of doling out commercials with more overt commentary about how consumers should be feeling about lifestyle and politics.

“You do feel people have realized that the Super Bowl is fun. It’s a party,” says Shayne Millington, a global executive creative director at Interpublic Group’s McCann. “You are getting a lot of advertisers who are trying to be really creative and finding new ways to get these themes across, rather than using very heavy messaging.”

A dizzying array of big-spending advertisers offered up snacks, streaming video and Charmin, hoping that no matter how polarized Americans have become by the recent swirl of politics they’d all be in a good enough mood to agree they were in need of all the things being pitched on Fox between segments of a big Super Bowl LIV match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi pitched Amazon’s Alexa. Verizon tapped Harrison Ford to do a voice-over that tied its telecommunications service to the efforts of rescue workers. And movie studios offered sneak peeks at everything from Marvel’s “Black Widow” to Warner Brothers’ coming “Wonder Woman” sequel.

“People want to be entertained,” says Christopher Owens, brand planning director at The Richards Group, an independent agency in Dallas. “If you are going to throw a wrench into that, there needs to be a really good case for doing that.”

To be sure, there were commercials with serious themes, including ads from the political campaigns of Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump, as well as a spot from the National Football League ad about a social-justice initiative. Concern among other Super Bowl advertisers about the effects of the campaign ads was high enough that Fox surrounded them with promos for its own shows in order to tamp down concerns about what being placed next to them might do to consumer recall and reception.

But in the end, those ads did not carry the night.

Ad experts and viewers seemed to appreciate the Snickers effort, as well as one from Hyundai that enlisted Chris Evans, John Krasinki and Rachel Dratch to put a Boston accent on a new automatic “smart park” feature. A Microsoft ad put a spotlight on Katie Sowers, the San Francisco 49ers staffer who is the first female coach in the NFL. And they enjoyed a spot from Jeep that employed Bill Murray and a groundhog in an effort that nodded to his 1993 movie “Groundhog Day.”





More to come…