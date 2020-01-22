×

Sundance, SXSW Among Festivals to Commit Credentials to Time’s Up Critical (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sundance Film Festival Placeholder
CREDIT: Michael Hurcomb/REX/Shutterstock

The Sundance Film Festival, South by Southwest, Tribeca, Bentonville, Athena, ATX Television Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival have committed to allot a portion of their credentials to members of the Time’s Up Critical database, Variety has learned exclusively. The online hub aims to increase representation of women, people of color, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community in the television and film critics space.

“By encouraging industry leaders to be more intentional about who gets invited to their press junkets, screenings, red carpets, and other events, this database is one way they can work to dismantle the systemic barriers for critics of color and other underrepresented individuals,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation. “Together, we can ensure these voices are represented and heard.”

The database was launched less than two weeks ago, and is now live and open for registration both for those looking to employ critics — who can register as publicists on the Time’s Up Critical site — and for critics themselves. The site, in development for more than a year, currently contains about 400 listings.

The Time’s Up Foundation aims to grow the database and connect more critics with mainstream publications. According to a recent analysis from the advocacy organization, only 21% of film reviewers are women, and 17% are people of color. Just 4% are women of color.

“The population consuming content has never been more far-reaching or diverse yet, for too long, most of the people reporting on, analyzing, and critiquing have been frustratingly uniform,” said Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder and director Dr. Stacy L. Smith. “Concrete tools like the Critical database provide pathways for more people from all types of backgrounds to have the opportunity to shape our culture as professional journalists and critics.”

The Time’s Up critics and journalists initiative, which includes Critical, was among the group’s earliest priorities, says the organization, particularly given how impactful entertainment reporters and critics can be in “determining what work culture deems valuable and, by extension, what institutional support projects can command.”

More festivals are expected to sign on to the effort “imminently,” according to Time’s Up. Those that have already made commitments are embracing the initiative.

“Over the past two years, we have ramped up TIFF’s efforts to invite new voices from underrepresented communities into the festival conversation as accredited journalists,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF co-head and artistic director. “We stand with Time’s Up Critical in working towards a world where the people who interpret and assess our films reflect the diversity of the films themselves and the audiences who greet them.”

More TV

  • Ryan Tracey

    CAA Hires TV Agent Ryan Tracey (EXCLUSIVE)

    Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has hired Ryan Tracey as an agent in the television department, Variety has learned exclusively. Tracey comes to CAA from UTA, where he had most recently served as head of TV Production. He has represented an numerous television producers during his career, including Aida Rodgers, Kathy Ciric, Anna Dokoza, Ellen Kuras, Mark Winemaker, [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Sterling

    TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown-Focused Episode Wins Tuesday

    “This Is Us” lost a little ground in the TV ratings on Tuesday night, however, it still managed to lead NBC to a narrow victory on the night. The acclaimed drama scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.5 million viewers, down fractionally on last week’s 1.5 rating and 6.7 million viewers. The [...]

  • Sundance Film Festival Placeholder

    Sundance, SXSW Among Festivals to Commit Credentials to Time's Up Critical (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Sundance Film Festival, South by Southwest, Tribeca, Bentonville, Athena, ATX Television Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival have committed to allot a portion of their credentials to members of the Time’s Up Critical database, Variety has learned exclusively. The online hub aims to increase representation of women, people of color, people with disabilities [...]

  • Super Genius

    Amazon Prime Video in Latin America Snags Five Titles from Cisneros Media

    Global distributors group Cisneros Media Distribution has announced two telenovelas to be made available on Amazon Prime Video for Latin America, “Amore Secreto” and “Gata Salvaje,” as well as three Mobius.Lab-produced titles, “Cursed Bloodlines,” “Mysterious Earth” and “Super Genios.” Written by César Sierra and starring Miguel de León and Alejandra Sandoval, “Amore Secreto” follows Irene, [...]

  • Drew Barrymore Hopes to Bring 'Humor

    Drew Barrymore Hopes to Bring 'Humor and Heart' to Daytime TV

    MIAMI — Drew Barrymore has always loved television, but for years she was afraid of working in TV. “I didn’t like the idea of being attached to unknown material,” Barrymore said. “I thought ‘What if the scripts come in and I hate them?’ ” Barrymore conquered that fear when she committed to Netflix’s offbeat comedy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad