Sundance Now Takes U.S. Rights to Australian Drama ‘Upright,’ Starring Tim Minchin

AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has acquired U.S. rights to acclaimed Tim Minchin-starring Australian drama “Upright” from distributor Entertainment One (eOne).

Produced by Lingo Pictures, “Upright” follows a shabby musician, played by Minchin, who has to drive across Australia with nothing but a piano, and finds his baggage increases when a runaway girl comes into his life.

The eight-part series premiered last year on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and Foxtel’s Showcase channel in Australia.

“Upright” will make its U.S. premiere in a special screening and Q&A with Minchin with the ATX Television Festival in mid-July and begin screening on Sundance Now on August 6 with the first two episodes.

The Sundance Now deal was brokered by Rosanna Canonigo, director for U.S. and international Distribution at eOne.

Star, composer, executive producer and co-writer Minchin said, “The reactions to ‘Upright’ in the U.K. and Australia have been like nothing I’ve ever experienced, and I can’t wait for Americans to see it. It’s quintessentially Aussie and, at the same time, utterly universal.”

Besides Minchin, the creative team behind “Upright” includes Chris Taylor and writer-actors Kate Mulvany and Leon Ford.

The director was Matthew Saville. Minchin also wrote the music for the series and is executive producer with Penny Win and Helen Bowden.

“Upright” is produced by Jason Stephens from Lingo Pictures with Melissa Kelly and Chris Taylor also serving as producers.