Sundance Now Takes U.S. Rights to Oz Drama ‘Bad Mothers’ From Red Arrow International

AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has acquired U.S. rights to the eight-part Australian drama “Bad Mothers” from distributor Red Arrow Studios International.

A hit for Australia’s Nine Network, “Bad Mothers” explores modern motherhood through four different women as they juggle love, family, careers, infidelity — and murder. The drama is produced by Jungle Entertainment in association with Filthy Productions.

It stars “Treadstone’s” Tess Haubrich, “Love Child’s” Mandy McElhinney, “Wonderland’s” Jessica Tovey, and “The Heart Guy’s” Shalom Brune-Franklin.

“Bad Mothers” will make its U.S. premiere on Sundance Now on May 7.

The series has already sold to territories including the U.K., France, Sweden, Middle East and Africa.

The storyline sees Sarah’s (Tess Haubrich) seemingly perfect life as a local doctor, mother and wife come crashing down the moment she discovers her husband having an affair with her best friend. When her friend turns up dead, and her husband is arrested for her murder, Sarah’s life spirals out of control, and she finds unlikely support from a ragtag group of moms called ‘The Bad Mothers Club’.

Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now, said, “Sundance Now subscribers are looking for their next streaming obsession, and with its entertaining mix of comedy, drama and plenty of surprises, ‘Bad Mothers’ is a perfect addition to our slate.”

“Bad Mothers” was created by Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan, and written by Rachel Lang, Gavin Strawhan, Sarah Walker and Tim Lee. It was produced by Chole Rickard and Steven Zanosk, and directed by Geoff Bennett, Sian Davies and Catriona MacKenzie.

The series was produced in association with Screen Australia and financed with support from Create NSW for Nine Network (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand).