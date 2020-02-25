Liz Tigelaar to Develop Judy Blume’s ‘Summer Sisters’ as Hulu Series

Liz Tigelaar is set to adapt the Judy Blume novel “Summer Sisters” as a limited series at Hulu.

The project is in development at the streamer, with Tigelaar set to serve as writer and executive producer. The one-hour series chronicles the coming-of-age of two best friends and the relationship that defines their lives. Set on Martha’s Vineyard, the story explores the impact of female friendship.

Blume will also executive produce along with Stacey Silverman, Tigelaar’s partner in the production company Best Day Ever. ABC Signature Studios, where Best Day Ever is currently under an overall deal, will produce. “Summer Sisters” marks the first project for Best Day Ever under the deal.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Tigelaar has been a fan of Blume’s work for some time and wroter her a letter nearly 20 years ago asking to adapt “Summer Sisters” as a series.

The development furthers Tigelaar’s relationship with Hulu, where she most recently created and served as showrunner on the limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, with that series also based on a book. The show will bow on Hulu on March 18. She was also the showrunner on the Hulu original series “Casual” and served as a co-executive producer on the Apple drama “The Morning Show,” which also stars Witherspoon. Her other credits include “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “Nashville,” and “Once Upon a Time.”

She is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

Blume’s novels have sold more than 85 million copies collectively and been translated into 32 languages. She is known for her works such as “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” “Forever,” and the five books in the so-called Fudge series. She has received praise for writing about topics such as puberty, sexuality, divorce, and bullying for younger audiences. She was awarded the Library of Congress’ Living Legends award in 2000 and the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2004.

She is repped by WME.