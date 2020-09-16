‘Stumptown’ Canceled at ABC Despite Season 2 Renewal Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

ABC has canceled “Stumptown” despite previously renewing the show for a second season.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, due to timing and scheduling needs for the current season that have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ABC opted not to move forward with the second season as planned. Studio ABC Signature will be shopping the series to other outlets.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, “Stumptown” starred Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon.

The series also starred Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

“Stumptown” was created and and executive produced by Jason Richman, along with co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the graphic novel series) served as producers.

The one-hour drama is now the latest series to get its renewal reversed as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the entertainment industry and physical production. Netflix previously pulled the plug on both “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This” back in August, while the truTV series “I’m Sorry” was also scrapped despite a renewal. Amazon pulled the plug on its “Cortes y Moctezuma” miniseries two weeks ago as production was unable to resume due to COVID-19.

ABC renewed the majority of its scripted lineup back in May while also picking up few new shows for the 2020-2021 season. The David E. Kelley drama “Big Sky” has been ordered to series, as has the multi-cam comedy “Call Your Mother” starring Kyra Sedgwick. Earlier today, the Katey Sagal-led drama “Rebel” was picked up to series.

Deadline first reported the “Stumptown” cancellation.