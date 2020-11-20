‘Stranger Things’ Adds Robert Englund, ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum and Six Others to Season 4 Cast

“Stranger Things” has added eight new players for its upcoming fourth season.

The wildly popular Netflix show has cast Jamie Campbell Bower (“Sweeney Todd”), Eduardo Franco (“Booksmart”) and Joseph Quinn (“Catherine the Great”) as series regulars, as well as Robert Englund (best known for playing Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) among several other recurring actors.

Like almost every other show, production on season 4 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was up and running again from last month. Exact plot details for season 4 are being kept under wraps, but a teaser for the new episodes released way back in February finally gave fans confirmation that Hopper (David Harbour) did in fact survive the events of the Season 3 finale and is now being held as a prisoner in the Soviet Union.

In terms of who the new additions will be playing, Bower is joining as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?

Franco will play Argyle, Jonathan’s new best friend, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Quinn joins as Eddie Munson, an audacious 80’s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Hated by those who don’t understand him – and beloved by those who do – Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.

Englund will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Also joining the cast in recurring roles are the following:

“Game of Thrones” alum Tom Wlaschiha will play Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper.

Sherman Augustus (“Into the Badlands”) as Lt. Colonel SullivanAn intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all….

Mason Dye (“Bosch”) will play Jason Carver. Jason seemingly has it all – he’s handsome, he’s rich, he’s a sports star, and he’s dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel…

Nikola Djuricko (“Genius”) will play Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Stranger Things, which was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment, is currently underway on its fourth season. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.