‘Stranger Things’ Ups Priah Ferguson to Series Regular for Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Priah Ferguson has been promoted to series regular on the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Ferguson began on the Netflix show as a guest star, appearing in four episodes of the second season, before moving up to a recurring role in Season 3. She has received critical praise for her role as Erica Sinclair, the little sister of main cast member Caleb McLaughlin’s character Lucas. She featured prominently in a storyline in Season 3 that saw her work closely with series stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery as well as series newcomer Maya Hawke.

Netflix declined to comment.

In addition to “Stranger Things,” Ferguson’s other credits include shows such as “Atlanta” at FX, “Daytime Divas” at VHI, and the PBS Civil War drama “Mercy Street.” She also guest starred on the NBC legal drama “Bluff City Law.” On the film side, she had a supporting role in 2018’s “The Oath” opposite Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish.

She is repped by CESD, The People Store, and Industry Entertainment.

Season 3 of “Stranger Things” dropped on Netflix in July 2019 and was renewed for a fourth season in September. With the renewal, it was also announced that series creators Matt and Ross Duffer had signed a multi-year overall deal with the streaming service.

A teaser for the fourth season was released last week. In the teaser, fans finally got confirmation that Hopper (David Harbour) did in fact survive the events of the Season 3 finale and is now being held as a prisoner in the Soviet Union.

More TV

  • Priah Ferguson

    'Stranger Things' Ups Priah Ferguson to Series Regular for Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Priah Ferguson has been promoted to series regular on the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Ferguson began on the Netflix show as a guest star, appearing in four episodes of the second season, before moving up to a recurring role in Season 3. She has received critical praise [...]

  • GREYS ANATOMY - "A Diagnosis" -

    TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Reach Four-Week Viewership High

    “Grey’s Anatomy” and its “Station 19” both drew their largest total audiences in four weeks on Thursday night. “Station 19” ticked up from a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 last week to a 1.0 this time around, drawing 6.3 million total viewers, a 4% bump. One hour later, “Grey’s” came in at a 1.1 and [...]

  • Life coach Mike Bayer Dr Phil

    How Catfishing Tales and Telling It Like It Is Helps 'Dr. Phil' Thrive in Daytime

    Back when “Dr. Phil” launched in 2002, there was no Facebook, no Twitter. “The problems [dealt with on ‘Dr. Phil’] were a little bit more simple back then. There weren’t a lot of catfishing stories or stories of people obsessed with being a Kardashian or internet famous,” says “Dr. Phil” executive producer Carla Pennington. “It [...]

  • Zombies 2 Disney Channel

    How Disney Channel's 'Zombies 2' Production Team Made Monsters Kid-Friendly

    Traditionally spooky creatures like zombies and werewolves get the Disney treatment in “Zombies 2,” the follow-up to the 2018 hit TV-movie musical of the same name. While the undead have now assimilated into the community of Seabrook, they’re confronted by a new set of outsiders: werewolves. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as Zed and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad