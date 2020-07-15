‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard, ‘Witcher’s’ Anya Chalotra Set For Sci-Fi Animation ‘New-Gen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brothers Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”) and Nick Wolfhard (“The InBetween”) will headline the voice cast of sci-fi animation series “New-Gen,” alongside Anya Chalotra (“The Witcher”).

Targeted at the 7-plus age group, the series is set in a futuristic utopia called New-Gen, which becomes threatened by a nanotech war. It follows twins who live as ordinary teenagers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes. The series is being designed as a multi-platform, multi-tech experience where viewers will be able to download an augmented reality app enabling players’ use of nanotech powers to battle various creatures from the show, and a web presence that weaves scientific fact and fiction to depict what nanotech is.

Independent global kids and family TV distributor Jetpack Distribution has acquired the global rights for the series, which is currently in pre-production and being shopped to buyers. Created by J.D. Matonti and produced by J.D. and Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola of APNG Enterprises, the show is based on the eponymous 2008 Marvel Comics series.

“New-Gen” is being produced with animation partner Bardel Entertainment (“Rick & Morty,” “Angry Birds”). The showrunner is Brent Friedman (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) and the series is co-written by Eugene Son, whose superhero TV series credits include “Avengers Assemble” and “Ultimate Spider-Man.”

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner said: “There’s so much going on in this show for kids. It’s a thrilling sci-fi adventure where everyday teenagers become superheroes on a mission to defeat a demonic overlord.”

“We intend to take you to a visual place never seen before in the futuristic utopia of ‘New-Gen,” said J.D. Matonti. “Nanotech governs this rich world and the superheroes who dwell in it. Finn Wolfhard, Nick Wolfhard and Anya Chalotra, young talent breathe life into the relatable lead characters as we move from comics distributed by Marvel to animated series and other multimedia platforms.”