'Stranger Things 4' Teaser Reveals That Hopper's Alive and Imprisoned in ... Russia

Netflix dropped a Valentine’s Day treat on Friday morning in the form of a teaser for “Stranger Things 4.”

The teaser, aptly titled “From Russia With Love,” reveals that David Harbour’s Hopper is alive … and in Russia.

The 50 seconds of footage shows everyone’s favorite small-town police chief, along with a group of men, imprisoned and toiling away on a railroad track in frigid weather as heavily armed Russian guards monitor their work. Hooper, now thinner and sporting buzzed hair, takes off his ushanka-hat and stops working for a second to look into the distance.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” “Stranger Things” creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer said. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more,” the Duffer brothers added. “In the meantime — pray for the American.”

Hopper was presumed dead at the end of Season 3, although fans have been theorizing for months about ways he could stay have survived.