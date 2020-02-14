×

‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser Reveals That Hopper’s Alive and Imprisoned in … Russia

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix dropped a Valentine’s Day treat on Friday morning in the form of a teaser for “Stranger Things 4.”

The teaser, aptly titled “From Russia With Love,” reveals that David Harbour’s Hopper is alive … and in Russia.

The 50 seconds of footage shows everyone’s favorite small-town police chief, along with a group of men, imprisoned and toiling away on a railroad track in frigid weather as heavily armed Russian guards monitor their work. Hooper, now thinner and sporting buzzed hair, takes off his ushanka-hat and stops working for a second to look into the distance.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” “Stranger Things” creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer said. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more,” the Duffer brothers added. “In the meantime — pray for the American.”

Hopper was presumed dead at the end of Season 3, although fans have been theorizing for months about ways he could stay have survived.

More TV

  • Love Anarchy

    Intl. TV Newswire: Netflix Commissions in Sweden, ‘The Bureau’ Heads to Cannes

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Netflix goes back to the FLX well in Sweden, “The Bureau” is selected to close Canneseries, BBC4 picks up two new series for its Saturday night lineup, Endemol Shine announces a “Love is Forever” spinoff in Spain, and Conecta Fiction earns the honor of selecting this year’s International Emmy [...]

  • Stranger Things 4 Hopper

    'Stranger Things 4' Teaser Reveals That Hopper's Alive and Imprisoned in ... Russia

    Netflix dropped a Valentine’s Day treat on Friday morning in the form of a teaser for “Stranger Things 4.” The teaser, aptly titled “From Russia With Love,” reveals that David Harbour’s Hopper is alive … and in Russia. The 50 seconds of footage shows everyone’s favorite small-town police chief, along with a group of men, [...]

  • Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put

    Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put Moms Back in the TV Workforce

    In order to combat the drop-out rate of women in the television industry, a new initiative has been launched Friday by Share My Telly Job (SMTJ) and The Talent Manager. Within the TV production sector, there is a growing recognition among recruiters that job sharing could help curb the negative effects of parental leave as [...]

  • Dakota Johnson Actors on Actors

    Dakota Johnson Marks Directorial Debut with Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Video

    “Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Fifty Shades Freed” star Dakota Johnson has made her directorial debut with Coldplay’s music video for a doo-wop rendition of “Cry Cry Cry” off their latest album Everyday Life. The video, for which Johnson collaborated with director Cory Bailey, was filmed in London’s Rivoli Ballroom and premieres today. Johnson and Coldplay [...]

  • Liam Keelan

    Disney Hires BBC Studios Alum to Lead TV Content for Europe and Africa

    Former BBC scripted content portfolio director Liam Keelan has joined the Mouse House. The London-based exec will take on the newly created regional role of VP of original productions for television, where he is to oversee content for both channels and fledgling streaming service Disney+ in Europe and Africa. Leading a team of development and [...]

  • The Trial of Christine Keeler

    Australia's ABC, Holland's NPO Swoop For BBC's 'Christine Keeler' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keshet International (KI) has secured a slew of sales deals for BBC One period drama “The Trial of Christine Keeler,” which recently completed its run last month in the U.K. An account of the notorious 1960s ‘Profumo Affair,’ the six-part series chronicles the cover-up of an affair between a British Minister (Ben Miles) and model [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad