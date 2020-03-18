Stock Market Takes Another Dive as Coronavirus Fallout Spreads

U.S. equities markets plunged again at Wednesday’s opening after a one-day respite on Tuesday when major indices ended the day in positive territory.

Early Wednesday morning, trading in Dow Futures was halted after that index fell more than 5% in pre-market trading. Once the bell rang at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points, or more than 5%, while the S&P 500 sank more than 130 points, a more than 5% decline, and the NASDAQ gave up more than 330 points, a more than 4% drop.

On Tuesday, the Dow was up more than 1,000 points at the close and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed out the session in the green. But the relief was short lived.

Shares for media and tech giants were once again hammered in the Wednesday downturn, although losses early on were held to the mid- to high single-digit range on a percentage basis for Disney, Comcast, Apple, AT&T and other major media and tech players. One of the only media-sector stocks to see any positive trading was Tegna, the TV station group that has been the focus of acquisition offers over the past two weeks.

Wednesdya’s market quakes come as ratings agencies and analysts are starting to disclose credit watch warnings and downgrades for numerous companies hit hard by the global wave of shutdowns and cancellations, which is expected to have a ripple effect throughout global markets for months if not years to come.

