×

Stock Market Takes Another Dive as Coronavirus Fallout Spreads

By

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
media stocks - wall-street
CREDIT: Shutterstock

U.S. equities markets plunged again at Wednesday’s opening after a one-day respite on Tuesday when major indices ended the day in positive territory.

Early Wednesday morning, trading in Dow Futures was halted after that index fell more than 5% in pre-market trading. Once the bell rang at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points, or more than 5%, while the S&P 500 sank more than 130 points, a more than 5% decline, and the NASDAQ gave up more than 330 points, a more than 4% drop.

On Tuesday, the Dow was up more than 1,000 points at the close and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed out the session in the green. But the relief was short lived.

Shares for media and tech giants were once again hammered in the Wednesday downturn, although losses early on were held to the mid- to high single-digit range on a percentage basis for Disney, Comcast, Apple, AT&T and other major media and tech players. One of the only media-sector stocks to see any positive trading was Tegna, the TV station group that has been the focus of acquisition offers over the past two weeks.

Wednesdya’s market quakes come as ratings agencies and analysts are starting to disclose credit watch warnings and downgrades for numerous companies hit hard by the global wave of shutdowns and cancellations, which is expected to have a ripple effect throughout global markets for months if not years to come.

More to come

More TV

  • Cannes Lions logo

    Cannes Lions Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis

    The Cannes Lions festival of creativity is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. The event is now postponed from June 22-26 to the previously announced contingency dates of Oct. 26-30, the organizers said on Wednesday. The decision was arrived at after consultation with public health officials, the Cannes mayoral office, French authorities and festival [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Stock Market Takes Another Dive as Coronavirus Fallout Spreads

    U.S. equities markets plunged again at Wednesday’s opening after a one-day respite on Tuesday when major indices ended the day in positive territory. Early Wednesday morning, trading in Dow Futures was halted after that index fell more than 5% in pre-market trading. Once the bell rang at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average [...]

  • Sports Cancelled Entertainment Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Knocks Out Live Sports: How Quickly Can Industry Rebound?

    The media industry was expecting March Madness. What it got was absolute chaos. Just a week ago, two of the top executives in TV sports were talking up the NCAA’s annual men’s basketball tournament, one of the nation’s favorite sports events and an economic juggernaut. Broadcasts of the March Madness games by CBS Sports and [...]

  • Coronavirus Halts Popular BBC Dramas ‘EastEnders,’

    Coronavirus Halts Popular BBC Dramas ‘EastEnders,’ ‘Casualty’

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused the BBC to suspend production of its long-running dramas “EastEnders,” “Casualty,” “Doctors” and “Holby City.” “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice,” the broadcaster said in a statement. [...]

  • Coronavirus Shockwaves Placeholder

    Hollywood Braces for Coronavirus Financial Hit That Could Change the Industry Forever

    Now that the gravity of a growing coronavirus pandemic has settled in and people are looking to safeguard their health and their livelihoods, the entertainment industry is grappling with three essential questions: How painful will the toll of shutdowns be on the industry’s lowest-paid workers? How high will the financial losses climb? And how will [...]

  • 'Fleabag' Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal

    'Fleabag' Wins Big at Coronavirus-hit Royal Television Society Awards

    BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video show “Fleabag” was popular at the U.K.’s annual Royal Television Society Programme Awards, picking up gongs for scripted comedy and comedy writer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Meanwhile, Craig Mazin won best drama writer for HBO and Sky Atlantic’s “Chernobyl.” The awards ceremony was held behind closed doors for the first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad