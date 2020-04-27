Steven Yeun Inks First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

Steven Yeun has signed a first-look television deal with Amazon. Under the deal, Yeun will work with Amazon to create television series for the streaming platform.

The news comes after it was previously announced that Yeun would voice the lead character in the upcoming Amazon animated series “Invincible.”

“I feel very fortunate and privileged in these times to be given an opportunity to tell more stories,” said Yeun. “I am humbled to be in such good company with the incredible talent at Amazon, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with unique voices to tell stories that connect us.”

Yeun is best known for his starring role on the hit AMC series “The Walking Dead,” on which he starred for six seasons. Next up, he will be seen in the film “Minari,” on which he is also an executive producer. The film won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It follows a Korean family that moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. He will also star in the film “The Humans,” based on the play of the same name. A24 produces both films.

“Steven made his mark on international pop culture in his breakout role on ‘The Walking Dead,’ and is an accomplished actor across a diverse span of film, TV and voice work,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “Steven’s incredible range of talent and his commitment as a producer to tell stories focused on underrepresented voices make him a perfect fit for the Amazon Studios family and our global audience.”

Yeun’s other film roles include “Burning,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Okja,” “Mayhem,” and “I Origins.” His TV roles include shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Drunk History,” and the CBS All Access reboot of “The Twilight Zone.” Yeun has also lent his voice to animated projects like “Tuca & Bertie,” “Voltron,” and “Trollhunters.”

He is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment/Gotham Group, and Hansen Jacobsen.