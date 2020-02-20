×

‘Steven Universe’ Sets Final 10 Episodes on Cartoon Network

Daniel Holloway

The “Steven Universe” saga appears to be coming to a conclusion.

The first of the final 10 episodes of the Cartoon Network original animated series will debut March 6 at 7 p.m., the cabler announced Thursday. The run will end March 27 with a four-part series finale.

Though the next batch of episodes is set to mark the end of “Steven Universe,” series creator Rebecca Sugar hinted in a statement that she is not done exploring the world of the show.

“I’m so excited for the final episodes of ‘Steven Universe Future’ to be out in the world, and so grateful to our audience for supporting our show for all these years. It has been an eye-opening experience to meet the community that has come together around the show: I have been so moved, and I have felt so seen,” said Sugar. “I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it’s undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day. Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing, and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show.”

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, “Steven Universe” tells the story of Steven, the son of a human and a magical alien. The show has been honored by GLAAD and Common Sense Media, and received a Peabody Award in 2019. The first iteration of the series premiered in 2013 and ran through 2019, then was followed that same year by the debut of “Steven Universe Future,” a limited series continuing the original show.

“Steven Universe broke ground for young audiences with a rich representation of diverse and fully realized characters, unique original music, and for its use of empathy as a story driver,” said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network. “Cartoon Network Studios is immensely proud of Rebecca Sugar and of this series– which has changed lives. Along with millions of devoted fans around the world, we will always Believe in Steven.”

