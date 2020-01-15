×

Steven Soderbergh Sets Overall Deal With HBO, HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh
Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has inked a three-year overall with HBO and HBO Max. Under the deal, Soderbergh will develop content for both platforms which shall be exclusive in all forms of television and a first-look for films.

The deal expands Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO Max, as he is already set to direct the feature “Let Them All Talk” for the streamer. That project stars Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan. It tells the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. The film will launch on HBO Max in 2020.

“This arrangement grew out of talks Michael Sugar and I were having with Sarah Aubrey during the negotiations for ‘Let Them All Talk,’ and there were four things tractor-beaming me toward this deal,” Soderbergh said. “One, I have a history with both HBO and Warner Bros.; two, my definition of a good product, a good process, and a good working culture is shared by the WarnerMedia family; three, the wide range of potential outlets aligns with my range of interests, and four: I get to witness and participate in the building of something new at a very large scale. Oh, and there is a financial aspect, so that’s probably five.”

In addition to his many critically-acclaimed films, Soderbergh has a long history  with HBO from his work on projects like “The Knick,” “Behind the Candelabra,” and “Mosaic.”

The deal was brokered by Michael Sugar of Sugar 23 and Jamie Feldman of Lichter Grossman.

