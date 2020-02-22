×

Steve Stark Named President of Newly Formed MGM/UA Television

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Stark
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The newly formed MGM/UA Television label has found a president in Steve Stark, who previously served as MGM’s president of scripted television production and development.

MGM Worldwide Television Group chairman Mark Burnett made the announcement late Friday, adding that Stark has extended his contract with the studio as part of his new role.

“We are pleased that Steve has extended his deal and is now focused on this new specialized division, as I find new ways to expand the overall MGM TV global group through several new labels,” said Burnett. “This supports our broader commitment to grow MGM’s incredible library IP, just as Steve recently did with the new ‘Vikings: Vahalla’ series. Our IP is unparalleled and is in great demand”.

Stark has been with MGM since 2011. Prior to that he served as president and exec producer of Steve Stark Productions, which had an overall deal with NBCUniversal Television. (His slate encompassed USA’s “Fairly Legal” and NBC’s “The Event.”) Stark served as executive producer on CBS’ “Medium,” which he developed while president of Grammnet Productions. At Grammnet, he exec produced three seasons of The CW’s “The Game” and the American adaptation of “The Sketch Show.” Stark has also served as exec VP of development at Columbia Tri-Star Network TV and senior VP of current programming at Paramount Network TV.

Helping Stark to build the new MGM/UA Television scripted label are Arturo Interian, EVP, Current Programming and Stacey Levin SVP, Television Development and Production. As part of the changes, MGM exec Lindsay Sloane has been upped to senior executive vice president, leading MGM/UA’s scripted development. Additionally, TV development and production exec VP Max Kisbye has expanded his responsibilities and Rob Hochberg has been elevated to MGM/UA’s VP of development.

“Being able to help rebuild and restore the powerful legacy brand of MGM and now MGM/UA Television has been a great personal and professional thrill for me and I couldn’t (and couldn’t imagine doing it) without the incredibly talented team of MGM/UA Television executives who I get the great pleasure to work with every day,” said Stark in a statement.

More TV

  • Steve Stark

    Steve Stark Named President of Newly Formed MGM/UA Television

    The newly formed MGM/UA Television label has found a president in Steve Stark, who previously served as MGM’s president of scripted television production and development. MGM Worldwide Television Group chairman Mark Burnett made the announcement late Friday, adding that Stark has extended his contract with the studio as part of his new role. “We are [...]

  • Bad Education

    TV News Roundup: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Hugh Jackman's 'Bad Education' (Watch)

    In today’s TV News roundup, HBO Films set the premiere date for “Bad Education” starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney and “Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda” tapes Chris Harrison and Sage Steele as hosts. CASTING “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison will host “Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda” alongside co-host Sage Steele of ESPN, ABC announced. [...]

  • Randall Park Ed Helms

    Randall Park, Ed Helms to Host Hybrid Alternative-Scripted Series 'True Story' for NBC

    Ed Helms and Randall Park are attached to co-host a hybrid scripted-alternative series titled “True Story” at NBC. The hour-long show has received a six-episode order. It is based on the Australian series “True Story with Hamish & Andy.” In the series, everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary [...]

  • Annie MurphyGlamour Women of the Year

    'Schitt’s Creek' Star Annie Murphy Cast as Lead in AMC's ‘Kevin Can F— Himself’

    “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy has been cast as the lead in AMC’s upcoming series “Kevin Can F— Himself.” The dark comedy centers around Murphy’s Allison, Kevin’s wife, who escapes her confines and discovers her rage. “Kevin Can F– Himself” probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we [...]

  • Vudu

    NBCUniversal in Talks to Buy Walmart's Vudu

    Comcast’s NBCUniversal is looking to add some Vudu into its streaming-video mix. The media conglomerate is in talks to buy Vudu, the Walmart-owned entertainment rental, download and free-streaming service, sources confirm to Variety. It’s unclear what the terms of the pact would be or the timing. News of NBCU’s interest in Vudu was first reported [...]

  • Friends reunion

    'Friends' Cast to Reunite for Exclusive HBO Max Special

    It’s happening: The “Friends” cast is reuniting for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the original “Friends” soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to celebrate the long-running series, which ended its run [...]

  • Regina King Watchmen

    HBO Reclassifies 'Watchmen' as a Limited Series, Including 'Possible Future Installments'

    In the ongoing saga of whether HBO’s “Watchmen” will continue after its initial, acclaimed season late last year, the pay cable network announced on Friday that it is reclassifying the show from a drama series to a limited series, including for “any possible future installments.” The move aligns HBO’s awards season campaign for “Watchmen” with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad