Odd Tweet Draws Scrutiny to C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, Who Was Set to Moderate a Presidential Debate

C-SPAN producer Steve Scully and controversy aren’t usually mentioned in the same sentence, but this is 2020, so anything is up for grabs.

Scully – or, perhaps, someone emulating him – raised eyebrows on Friday when his Twitter feed appeared to be asking a question of Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump White House communications director. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump accused Scully of having partisan leanings, and the tweet, seemed to be asking Scaramucci if Scully ought to respond. Since that time, conservative media outlets have seized upon the post, since removed, as some sort of sign of bias.

Scully was slated to be the moderator of an October 15 “town hall” debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. That event is now in doubt after the Biden campaign scheduled a similar town hall with ABC News in the wake of Trump saying he would not take part in the event after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would be “virtual” after Trump tested positive for coronavius.

C-SPAN says Scully “did not originate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked. The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities. When additional information is available, we will release it.”

Scully has a reputation for being even-handed. He has been with C-SPAN as a producer and political editor since 1990 and makes regular appearances as a moderator and host on “Washington Journal” and “Newsmakers,” among other programs.