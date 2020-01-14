Steve McQueen, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal Ink Deals with Amazon

“12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen and actors Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal have inked deals with Amazon.

McQueen’s deal is an overall which will see him create and produce content for Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, the television project “Last Days,” a Lammas Park and See-Saw Films production, has been put into development.

“Last Days” is described as a gripping sci-fi thriller where the world’s governments have secretly created a controversial plan to selectively colonize Mars in the wake of a dying Earth and the rise of AI. The series will follow one woman’s journey to explore the truth about where she came from, at the risk of losing everything she knows.

“I’m thrilled about this new venture and partnership with Amazon. The idea of having a partner that will support and facilitate risk and change is more than exciting,” said McQueen.

Garcia Bernal and Luna’s deal is a first-look. The duo currently serve as executive producers on the upcoming “Untitled Cortés and Moctezuma” limited series from Amazon Studios and Amblin Television. As part of the deal, Bernal and Luna will create and produce content for Amazon Studios. The pair recently announced their new production house in Mexico, La Corriente del Golfo, an independent company for cinematic, theatrical, and television productions and a variety of community-oriented projects.

“We are delighted and grateful at La Corriente del Golfo for our first look deal with Amazon Studios,” said Bernal. “This provides an opportunity for us and for talent in Latin America to create ambitious and interesting projects.”

“This is an important moment for everyone at La Corriente del Golfo. We are very excited to work hand in hand with Amazon, as this will allow us to reach new audiences and to tell stories that represent us and reflect our realities,” added Luna.

In addition, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke announced an overall deal with Brad Pitt’s Plan B production shingle at the platform’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day.