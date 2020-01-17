×

Hulu Orders Steve Martin-Martin Short Comedy, Unveils DreamWorks Animation Originals

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Martin Martin Short
CREDIT: Netflix

Actors and comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Hulu with a true-crime spoof.

The streaming service has picked up a straight-to-series comedy starring the pair, announced Hulu senior vice president of originals Craig Erwich at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Friday.

The yet-to-be-titled series involves “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman will executive produce alongside “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Short. Twentieth Century Fox Television is the studio behind the series.

During its day at TCA in Pasadena, Hulu also announced premiere dates for the second season of “Ramy” and new originals “Solar Opposites” and “The Great.”

“Hulu’s success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent,” said Erwich in a statement. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of ‘Ramy’ and ‘Dollface,’ to shows like ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

As part of a new multi-year streaming deal with DreamWorks Animation, Hulu also announced the first three projects that will be Hulu Originals: ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild,’ ‘TrollsTopia’ and ‘The Mighty Ones.’

‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ is exec produced by Johanna Stein, and features Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo as kids living in the rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo.

“TrollsTopia,” based on the “Trolls” franchise, follows Poppy and other characters from the upcoming feature “Trolls World Tour.”

“The Mighty Ones” takes place in a backyard that is secretly home to tiny creatures such as a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry, all best friends who belong to three humans whom they mistake for gods. Sunil Hall and Lynne Naylor-Reccardi exec produced the series.

More TV

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV Plus

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, of “Veep” and “Seinfeld” fame, has inked an overall deal with Apple TV Plus to develop new projects exclusively for the platform as executive producer and star. “I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal [...]

  • How 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Informed 'Diary of

    How 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Prepared Ilana Peña for 'Diary of a Future President'

    At first glance, the CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and Disney Plus’s “Diary of a Future President” could not be more different. The former centered on a woman with borderline personality disorder who overturned her life multiple times for a chance at love but who still struggled in relationships because she didn’t fully love herself, while the [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Last Man Standing' Leads

    TV Ratings: 'Last Man Standing' Leads Fox to Thursday Win

    “Last Man Standing” helped Fox to a TV ratings win on a relatively quiet Thursday night. The Tim Allen-led comedy scored a 0.8 rating for both episodes, with the first drawing 4.6 million total viewers and the second 4.9 million. Freshman drama “Deputy” followed it up with a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, down [...]

  • Meryl Streep

    Meryl Streep to Narrate Apple Animated Short About Earth Day

    Meryl Streep is the latest big name heading to Apple. The acclaimed actor is attached to narrate a forthcoming animated short film about Earth Day, which is slated to premiere April 17 on Apple TV Plus. Titled “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the short will also feature the voices of “State [...]

  • NAPTE 40th Anniversary

    Why NATPE Miami Is a 'Booming Area for Media and Multiculturalism'

    The NATPE conference will mark its tenth iteration of dealmaking, networking, brainstorming and ocean-gazing in Miami this year. The move of the association’s annual market and conference to Miami Beach in 2011 was born out of desperate times, but the balmy setting has proven to be a boon for the National Assn. of Television Program [...]

  • Paris Recreated for Movie Productions on

    TSF Recreates Paris on Former Air Base for Movie and TV Shoots

    As French outfits move to expand their studio offerings, industry eyes have turned to a 20-hectare stretch of land 20 miles south of Paris. There, in the commune Plessis-Pâté, sits the TSF Backlot 217, a converted air base that has become one the Gallic industry’s banner initiatives. One of France’s leading production suppliers, TSF scoped [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad