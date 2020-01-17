Hulu Orders Steve Martin-Martin Short Comedy, Unveils DreamWorks Animation Originals

Actors and comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Hulu with a true-crime spoof.

The streaming service has picked up a straight-to-series comedy starring the pair, announced Hulu senior vice president of originals Craig Erwich at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Friday.

The yet-to-be-titled series involves “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman will executive produce alongside “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Short. Twentieth Century Fox Television is the studio behind the series.

During its day at TCA in Pasadena, Hulu also announced premiere dates for the second season of “Ramy” and new originals “Solar Opposites” and “The Great.”

“Hulu’s success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent,” said Erwich in a statement. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of ‘Ramy’ and ‘Dollface,’ to shows like ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

As part of a new multi-year streaming deal with DreamWorks Animation, Hulu also announced the first three projects that will be Hulu Originals: ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild,’ ‘TrollsTopia’ and ‘The Mighty Ones.’

‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ is exec produced by Johanna Stein, and features Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo as kids living in the rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo.

“TrollsTopia,” based on the “Trolls” franchise, follows Poppy and other characters from the upcoming feature “Trolls World Tour.”

“The Mighty Ones” takes place in a backyard that is secretly home to tiny creatures such as a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry, all best friends who belong to three humans whom they mistake for gods. Sunil Hall and Lynne Naylor-Reccardi exec produced the series.