Steve Harvey’s Facebook Watch Talk Show Renewed for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Steve on Watch,” comedian Steve Harvey’s daily Facebook Watch talk show, has been renewed for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The second season will premiere on Sept. 14. Filmed in Atlanta, the new season will be taped at Harvey’s home in a newly constructed set due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production will feature a live virtual audience that will interact with Harvey throughout the show. Second season guests will include Gabrielle Union, Jack Black, Steph Curry, Errol Spence Jr., D-Nice, Te’a Cooper, and more.

“The success of season one was due to my incredibly engaged fan base who joined me on the Facebook Watch platform,” Harvey said. “Our amazing team guarantees an even more exciting show in season two.”

Per Facebook Watch, the first season of “Steve on Watch” was viewed by 22 million unique viewers. Harvey’s Facebook page received 2.2 billion views between Sept. 2018 and August 2019, while 35 videos posted to the page received more than 10 million views.

Harvey executive produces the show along with Brandon Williams, Christel Sice, Michael Antinoro, and Ianthe Jones, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Harvey’s East 112 production banner and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.

Harvey and East 112 are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

The first season of “Steve on Watch” debuted at the beginning of 2020. Harvey previously hosted the syndicated daytime show “Steve.” That show replaced “The Steve Harvey Show,” another daytime talk show that had been produced by EndemolShine North America and NBCUniversal. That show, which began Harvey’s daytime talk stint, premiered in 2012.