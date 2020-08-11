Steve Bastien Joins Stoopid Buddy Stoodios As Head of Buddy Spots Commercial Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, co-founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner, announced on Tuesday that Steve Bastien will lead the studio’s commercial division, Buddy Spots.

The Burbank-based studio is responsible for shows like the Emmy-award winning, longest-running stop-motion show “Robot Chicken,” the Emmy-nominated “SuperMansion” with Bryan Cranston and “Crossing Swords,” which was part of the Hulu Originals slate this year. Their commercial division focuses on stop-motion, 2D, puppets and experiential installments. Bastien will work with producer Leigh Kelly in the division.

Bastien has worked as an advertising executive for over two decades, and is moving to Stoopid Buddy Stoodios from his Group Account Director position at Midnight Oil marketing agency. At Midnight Oil, he oversaw accounts including Disney, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Netflix, Sony and Warner Brothers.

In 2019, Buddy Spots won a Clio Award for “The Predator Holiday Special,” created for 20th Century Fox. The team has also produced commercials for Carl’s Jr., Pepperidge Farms and Target.

“Steve is an exceptionally talented executive with a wealth of experience,” said Towner in a statement. “His understanding of branding, coupled with his leadership and creativity, makes him the perfect addition to our Clio Award-winning team.”

Buddy Spots is currently working on a number of projects, including spots for Microsoft XBox and Pepperidge Farms.

“Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is known for their unbridled creativity and humor, with a triple-A reputation and incredible culture,” said Bastien. “I look forward to working with Seth, Matt, Harv, Towner and the entire Stoopid Buddy Stoodios team.”