Watch Live: Sterling K. Brown Talks ‘This Is Us’ Finale at 5 p.m. PST

CREDIT: NBC

It’s the season finale of NBC’s “This Is Us” and Sterling K. Brown is hopping on live with Variety’s Angelique Jackson to discuss tonight’s emotional episode.

Watch the interview at 5 p.m. PT on our Instagram account,.

Brown will also be taking fan questions.

The season finale of “This Is Us,” titled “Strangers: Part Two” takes place birthday at baby and centers on an explosive argument between Randall (Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) that will tear them apart for years.

“This Is Us” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

 

