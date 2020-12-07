‘Amanda Knox’ Producer Stephen Robert Morse, Max Peltz Launch Lone Wolf Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Stephen Robert Morse and Max Peltz are joining forces to launch a new production entity, Lone Wolf Studios.

The full-service production, sales and financing film and television company will have offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. Morse, whose producing work on the Netflix documentary “Amanda Knox” earned an Emmy nomination in 2017, said the “‘lone wolf’ identity of our company reflects the non-conformist ethos that Max and I feel as producers. Whatever obstacles and hurdles our characters face, and whatever unique decisions they make, we’re ready to capture those moments on screen.”

The company already has a number of projects in various stages of production, including a boxing documentary with Grain Media and a true-con documentary with Seth Porges of “Class Action Park.” Also in the works is a scripted series with Fuqua Films, Propagate and CBS Studios.

“We’re trying to be a different sort of production company as we hope to be vertically integrated, like a mini studio,” said Peltz. “We’ve made lots of sales for our previous projects, we’ve financed early-stage filmmakers, and we’ve informally been managing great talent, so we’re planning to make the most of these additional business lines — without losing focus on our productions of course — as we continue to grow. I am personally so excited to continue working with Stephen, and with new and existing talent on subjects that will make a difference, as well as partnering with other, like-minded production entities.”

Peltz and Morse’s credits as a team include “In the Cold Dark Night,” which aired on ABC, Hulu and Sky Documentaries, as well as Showtime baseball docu “Bad Hombres.” The pair, who met three years ago, discovered a shared gravitation toward the same kinds of stories and have since “worked closely together to devise a strategy that will allow us to grow and achieve the high ambitions we have set for ourselves,” according to Peltz.

“Max and I agree that prioritizing quality over quantity sets us apart from our competitors,” said Morse. “Every project we take on has to knock us right in the face. Our characters, almost always, are able to overcome the final hurdles once they find the right partners or teams to work alongside, to help them fight against the adversity they encounter. Life oftentimes imitates art, and we hope to emulate our characters as we grow our business, taking on the most important topics of our times.”

Morse and Peltz are both repped by CAA.