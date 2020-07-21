CW to Develop Drama Series Based on Stephen King’s ‘The Revelations of ’Becka Paulson’

A series titled “Revelations” based on Stephen King’s short story “The Revelations of ’Becka Paulson” is in the works at The CW, Variety has learned.

In the potential one-hour drama, after accidentally shooting herself in the brain with a nail gun, a Pollyanna-ish Becca Paulson is recruited by an over-it Jesus to be his “chosen one” in stopping the apocalypse. In order to save the world, Becca will have to prove that our deeply backward planet Earth is redeemable, starting with her quirky midwestern hometown.

Maise Culver will serve as writer and co-executive producer on the project, with Katie Lovejoy executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Culver was previously a writer on “Last Man Standing” while Lovejoy’s credits include “Dracula” and the CW pilot “Dead Inside.”

Should “Revelations” go to series, it would not be the first time that this particular Stephen King short story has been adapted for television. The story served as the basis for an episode of the revival of “The Outer Limits” in 1997, with Catherine O’Hara starring as the titular character.

Many of King’s works have been adapted for television over the years, with multiple series currently in the works. CBS All Access is currently prepping a limited series based on “The Stand,” while Apple has ordered a series based on King’s novel “Lisey’s Story.” Epix is also prepping a series based on King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” with Adrienne Brody attached to star. Hulu aired the second season of “Castle Rock” — which incorporates elements of many King works — back in October 2019, while the Audience Network show “Mr. Mercedes” is awaiting word on a fourth season.